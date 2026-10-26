Andy Burnham's clearly passionate about homelessness and taking action. Great. But this won't work.

His Downing Street summit on rough sleeping today is worth doing and the additional £432 million will help, somewhat. But, sorry for being blunt here, he and his mates are barking up the wrong tree.

I've spent more than a decade raising £7m to fight homelessness and also raise awareness of the issues it brings. I've tried to help those who suffer it and challenge our society that facilitates it. Yes, we do facilitate homelessness.

We don't even try to fix it. Not really.

The billions we throw at the crisis each year only manage politicians' consciences - usefully giving ministers some media soundbites that sound semi-plausible.

But, incredibly few people are pulled out of homelessness by political action.

Far too many are left tortured and unfulfilled, populating our pavements and the crummy rooms above shops and takeaways.

And there are two big reasons we're failing.

First, we're scared to acknowledge how much our shambolic immigration and asylum system is adding to the problems.

But there's an even more basic truth: we just don't have enough homes. It doesn't matter what we do with rehab, mentoring and outreach care, we'll never solve homelessness while there aren't enough places for people to live.

The maths is so obvious that almost no one can see it. Maybe some can but prefer to feign delusion?

Any society with a shortage of homes will have homeless people. It's been that way since people lived in caves.

If you've got 100 families and only 90 caves, some are going to be sleeping outside. Unless families are willing to share, the only solution is to create more caves.

We don't like to share with strangers. So we need to build more homes. Why aren't we building, and why are we letting more people in when we already cannot house everyone?

Homelessness isn't driven solely by immigration. It's driven by a lack of homes. But immigration makes that shortage worse.

More than half of London's rough sleepers, whose nationality is known, are foreign nationals.

Last year more than a thousand people found sleeping rough in the capital had previously been in asylum accommodation. Across England, around a quarter of rough sleepers are non-UK nationals.

To be clear, I don't care where the man in Greggs' doorway is originally from. But for his sake, I do care that he's there. And for society's sake I want him on a path to a productive life.

And there's something else that drives me mad. We make building homes far more complicated and expensive than it needs to be.

We can build decent, basic homes quickly and cheaply. But over-ambitious space standards and endless red-tape makes it more expensive than it should be.

Think about families stuck in grotty rooms, or crammed into hostels. Give them a small, warm home with a kitchen, bathroom and somewhere for the kids to do their homework. Their lives would be transformed - instead we spend billions moving them from bedsit to bedsit.

Why on earth aren't we building hundreds of thousands of these.

There's suitable land across the country, much of it council owned. We don't need to relax safety standards, but we do need to stop making everything so costly, complicated and aspirational.

People sleeping rough often do need help with addiction, mental health and getting their lives back together. Of course. But they also need somewhere to live, a base from which to build a life.

Wednesday's Budget is an opportunity for Burnham to do something genuinely different.

I want him to succeed. I really do. But more summits, more promises and more waffle. will not fix this. More homes and fewer new arrivals is how we should start.

Get a grip on immigration. Get building decent, cheap homes. And let's stop pretending we can solve homelessness without actually giving people somewhere to live.

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Andy Preston is the founder of CEO Sleepout Charity

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