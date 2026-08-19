The Housing Secretary defended Burnham's ambitious drive to end rough sleeping citing the fact it has been done before during the pandemic and in the 90s.

By Flaminia Luck

Angela Rayner has vowed to support the Prime Minister in his bid to end homelessness and get "everyone in by Christmas".

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The latest annual national statistics, published by the Government in February, estimated there were 4,793 people sleeping rough on a single night in autumn 2025 in England. This was a new record high and the fourth annual increase in a row. Speaking on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Housing Secretary defended Burnham's ambitious drive to end rough sleeping citing the fact it has been done before. "We did it in the pandemic, Nick. We were able to when you put a focus on it. Andy saw this as Mayor of Greater Manchester, is you put a focus on this you can really drive the change you want to see." The Ashton-under-Lyme MP said £442million worth of investment would be spent on the project so that people can be brought in during the winter. She added there were often "complex reasons' why people became homeless and that using the Housing First model could help to address that. "You've got to relentlessly see this as a key focus going forward and working with partners like Shelter and our health colleagues, I think that we can really start to deal with this issue." Read more: Everyone in for Christmas: PM launches drive to end rough sleeping across Britain by the end of 2026 Read More: Britain must end the scandal of rough sleeping - and our £442m investment will help make it happen, writes Angela Rayner

Homeless person in Claction-on-Sea. Picture: Getty

When Nick also probed Ms Rayner on the kinds of housing that rough sleepers may require, to which she replied saying there are different models of support that you can give." In my area, we have a thing called the townhouse, which was a facility that was drawn up. We have temporary accommodation, which is more suited or some rough sleeping. "Some people might need an additional support if they've got mental health or addiction, so therefore a different type of accommodation would be more appropriate for them. "So it's a various different types that could mean that one person is given a different offer to another, but that everybody gets the offer that is appropriate for them. She added that one of the barriers seen in Greater Manchester, when this was rolled out, was that a lot of rough sleepers have pets such as a dog and making sure facilities were provided for those. "I know it sounds trivial, but it actually is quite critical for somebody to get them off the streets and to get them back into the support network that they desperately needed."

'We can do it' Nick then pressed her how confident she is that there is enough accommodation out there. "This is quite an ask. You'll be aware the number Shelter says, the last number, 4,793. That's a lot of rooms to find," he said. "I'm very confident that we can do that. I'm working with people like Shelter, working with the charities and the faith sector. So working with local authorities, I believe we can do it." She went on: "But it's not just about taking people off the streets, it's about that longer-term and medium-term goal of giving them the support they need to then get them a more secure housing situation, to get them employment, to get them support with if they've got mental health or addiction issues." "It's about giving people the support they need to really say we care," she added.