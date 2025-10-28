Owners of higher-value properties are reportedly in the crosshairs of the Treasury ahead of the Autumn Budget, as it looks to plug a £22bn hole in the public finances.

Owners of higher-value properties are reportedly in the crosshairs of the Treasury ahead of the Autumn Budget. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Experts have warned that around 150,000 homeowners could be impacted by Labour's proposed "mansion tax", with the planned tax rises already slowing the housing market.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An annual 1 per cent tax on the portion of a property's value above £2m is among the proposals being considered by Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Picture: Getty

These "mansion" owners could also lose out on a capital gains tax exemption, which they would usually benefit from after selling their main residence. According to the estate agency Knight Frank, this tax hike would impact about 0.54 per cent of homes in England and Wales — around 150,000 in total. The vast majority of these properties are concentrated in London and the southeast, with 18.5 per cent of properties in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea worth £2m or more. Knight Frank suggest a lower threshold of £1.5m would affect about 310,000 properties in England and Wales - 1.1 per cent of all homes. Estate agent Tom Bill told the Times: "You could see the appeal for the Treasury of an annual tax as it would be a regular flow of revenue, compared with a transaction-based tax such as capital gains tax, which could have unexpected behavioural responses and not raise what they want. "If it was introduced on its own and not alongside any transaction-based taxes, it would be more palatable for the market, particularly if it was pitched as a long-overdue reform of council tax bandings." The removal of capital gains exemption would leave higher-rate taxpayers having to pay 24 per cent of any increase in their properties value when they sell.

These “mansion” owners could also lose out on a capital gains tax exemption, which they would usually benefit from when selling their main residence. Picture: Alamy