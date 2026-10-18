Homes of defence industry bosses ‘vandalised by pro-Palestinian group’
Police are investigating a string of vandalism incidents around the UK thought to be linked to a group called The List
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
The homes of defence industry figures are believed to have been targeted by pro-Palestinian activists who have sprayed paint on the buildings and damaged cars.
Listen to this article
Police are investigating a string of vandalism incidents around the UK thought to be linked to a group called The List.
The Sunday Times reported that the group is targeting the homes of defence company executives whom they accuse of aiding Israel’s military.
Among a number of incidents, the group claims to have targeted the home of a “key engineer” in Dunfermline, Fife, who was working at Leonardo UK’s site in Edinburgh.
The facility manufactures defence aerospace components and has previously been targeted by pro-Palestinian activists.
Read more: Twenty arrests as thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march through central London
Read more: Trump endorses Netanyahu ahead of Israeli election - dubbing him 'great warrior prime minister'
A video posted online is thought to be a recording of the incident at the home in Fife.
It shows a masked and hooded individual spraying paint on to three vehicles in a driveway and on to a house.
The group has posted statements and videos about its “actions” on a website registered in Iceland.
On October 12, the group said it had “escalated our actions against the home addresses of some of the most highly complicit companies in the ongoing genocide of our brothers and sisters in Palestine”.
It said it was targeting companies linked to the Israeli defence firm Elbit, saying: “Our list of complicit actors remains long, compiled through leaks, hacking and whistleblowers. If you work with Elbit, expect us.”
Police Scotland have said they are investigating two cases of vandalism to property and cars which were reported on the morning of Sunday, October 11.
One of these was in Dunfermline and the other was in South Queensferry, near Edinburgh.
The force said: “Inquiries are ongoing.”
A similar incident in Fleet, Hampshire, in the early hours of October 10 is also thought to be connected to the group.
Leonardo UK has been approached for comment.