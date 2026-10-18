Police are investigating a string of vandalism incidents around the UK thought to be linked to a group called The List

The group claims to have targeted the home of a “key engineer” in Dunfermline, Fife, who was working at Leonardo UK’s site in Edinburgh. Picture: MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The homes of defence industry figures are believed to have been targeted by pro-Palestinian activists who have sprayed paint on the buildings and damaged cars.

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Police are investigating a string of vandalism incidents around the UK thought to be linked to a group called The List. The Sunday Times reported that the group is targeting the homes of defence company executives whom they accuse of aiding Israel’s military. Among a number of incidents, the group claims to have targeted the home of a “key engineer” in Dunfermline, Fife, who was working at Leonardo UK’s site in Edinburgh. The facility manufactures defence aerospace components and has previously been targeted by pro-Palestinian activists. Read more: Twenty arrests as thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march through central London Read more: Trump endorses Netanyahu ahead of Israeli election - dubbing him 'great warrior prime minister'

Leonardo UK has previously been targeted by pro-Palestinian activists. Picture: John Keeble/Getty

A video posted online is thought to be a recording of the incident at the home in Fife. It shows a masked and hooded individual spraying paint on to three vehicles in a driveway and on to a house. The group has posted statements and videos about its “actions” on a website registered in Iceland. On October 12, the group said it had “escalated our actions against the home addresses of some of the most highly complicit companies in the ongoing genocide of our brothers and sisters in Palestine”. It said it was targeting companies linked to the Israeli defence firm Elbit, saying: “Our list of complicit actors remains long, compiled through leaks, hacking and whistleblowers. If you work with Elbit, expect us.”