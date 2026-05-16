Those with bigger homes and large families are likely to pay even more for their water. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Families with bigger gardens could be set for higher water bills under new eco plans.

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The rising costs could come as a result of experiments being adopted by some water companies aimed at tackling climate change. The trials will include using smart meters to set "personalised" water consumption targets. Homeowners in the Home Countries face the higher charges that ratchet up the more water they use under a "block pricing" trial to be carried out by Affinity Water. Read more: Sales fall for second month in row amid ongoing conflict in Middle East Read more: UK economy grew in first month of Iran war, GDP figures show

Some households face escalating charges that ratchet up the more water they use under a "block pricing". Picture: Alamy

As many as 14,000 homes in the South East could be included within the boundaries of the experiment, which would be the biggest of its kind, The Telegraph reports. It be an extension of a smaller trial carried out between 2023 and 2025 on 1,500 homes designed to encourage water-saving, which worked by providing an initial amount or "block" of water free, with charges escalating the more water is used. The newspaper understands a fourth block targeting "very high users" is set to be introduced, resulting those with bigger homes and large families are likely to pay a higher rate. Elsewhere, Portsmouth Water is developing two trials for households on smart meters for 2026-27 with the first allowing homes to "pre-pay" for a fixed amount of water based on their expected usage, at less than the current standard rate. Other residents will be encouraged to cut their water usage with lower rates for those who undershoot expected consumption.

Water company Affinity said it was "still analysing the water efficiency savings" of its initial block pricing trial. Picture: Getty