By Emily Beament

Nearly every home fitted with external wall insulation under a flagship government scheme already needs repairs, the spending watchdog has warned.

Poor quality installations, inadequate monitoring and weak government oversight have left thousands of homes that should have benefited from energy efficiency measures facing problems such as damp and mould or even immediate threats to people’s safety, the National Audit Office (NAO) warned. It said that “clear failures” in the ECO programme to tackle fuel poverty and cut carbon emissions had led to poor-quality installations and suspected fraud. In response to the NAO’s findings, anti-fuel poverty campaigners warned the system had “let cowboys through the front door”, and called for it to be fixed to bring down energy bills and keep people warm. Read more: Age UK highlights ‘chronic shortage’ of homes suitable for last-time buyers

Some 98% of the homes which had external wall insulation installed under the Government programme – some 22,000 to 23,000 dwellings – have major issues that will cause problems such as damp and mould, and require work to correct, a report by the NAO found. The report also said 9,000 to 13,000 homes with internal insulation, some 29% that had the measures fitted, also have major issues that need fixing. A small percentage of installations, 6% in the case of external insulation and 2% in the case of internal insulation, have problems that present immediate health and safety risks, such as poor ventilation which could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, and electrical safety issues that could cause fires. The NAO said the reason there were so many poor quality installations under the scheme, which pays for energy efficiency measures out of consumer bills, could be down to work subcontracted to firms and individuals who were not competent, businesses cutting corners and uncertainty over standards. Although the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) implemented a new consumer protection system for the scheme in 2021, which included appointing TrustMark, it failed to alert the department to significant issues with the quality of installations until October 2024. The NAO said the ECO scheme had weak government oversight, an overly complex consumer protection system, funding arrangements for TrustMark which limited its ability to have analytical systems fully up and running until the latter half of 2024, and insufficient auditing and monitoring.