More than 22,000 homes remain without water for a third day after an issue at a water treatment site in Kent.

South East Water (SEW) has apologised to customers in and around Tunbridge Wells, Kent, who have experienced a loss of water or low pressure since Saturday night.

On Monday, they have indicated that water supplies will “gradually return” to customers throughout the day.

The incident began on the evening of November 29, after a “water quality issue” at the Pembury Water Treatment Works with around 24,000 homes reportedly affected at the height of the incident.

