Nearly half of all homes in Britain increased in value in 2025, a new report has confirmed.

Elsewhere, 5.6 million homes maintained their value to within plus or minus one per cent, the research claims.

Meanwhile, around 9.1 million homes registered a loss of one per cent or more of their value last year.

Some 3.1 million homeowners saw the value of their property increase by £20,000 or more, according to property website Zoopla.

Despite gloom over the Government's mansion tax plans , around 15.2 million houses saw an increase of more than one per cent in their value.

Property search giant Zoopla found "clear-cut" differences across the UK, with more than 70 per cent of homeowners in northern regions of England, as well as in Scotland and Northern Ireland, recording value gains for their homes.

In Northern Ireland, 94 per cent of homes were estimated to have experienced price increases last year, at an average of £14,200.

Nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of homes in Scotland increased in value, by an average of £10,400, while 72 per cent of homes in the North West saw valuations increase, by £9,700 on average.

Renfrewshire in Scotland was identified by Zoopla as the local authority area in Britain with the biggest proportion of homes increasing in value, at 95 per cent.

Meanwhile, more than 60 per cent of homes in the North East and Wales also recorded home value gains over 2025.

Local hotspots in these areas include Northumberland, where 78 per cent of homes registered value gains, and Wrexham, where 79 per cent of homes saw increases.

Six in 10 homes that fell in value over the year were in southern England, reflecting affordability challenges due to higher house prices and a wider choice of homes on the market, Zoopla said.

Certain property types and price brackets proved particularly resilient to market pressures in 2025, the research indicated.

Terraced and semi-detached homes were the property type most likely to see consistent value increases, with over half (56 per cent) doing so. Flats were most likely to see value losses of 1 per cent or more, with 50 per cent seeing values fall over 2025.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: "Our analysis shows how varied changes in home values are across the country and within local areas.

"The general trend is that most home values continue to increase steadily upwards, especially away from southern England. However, many homes are registering broadly static or lower values as the market continues to adjust to higher mortgage rates and more homes for sale which is boosting choice for buyers. This is particularly prevalent in southern England.

"The choppier and complex market conditions in the south makes it critical for sellers to be realistic on pricing in 2026."

Zoopla automatically values UK homes every month.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: "There are some longer-term forces at play here. More affordable parts of the Midlands and the North have been outperforming the rest of the country, not just in 2025, but for most of the last decade, supported by lower price points and therefore stronger affordability.

"By contrast, households in London and the South have felt the impact of higher interest rates most acutely since 2022, which has held back price growth, narrowing the historic North-South divide."