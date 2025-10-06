Work continues to repair damage in Scotland following Storm Amy

Building collapse son a car on the as storm Amy and hurricane Humbart make their effect. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Thousands of homes remain without power into a fourth day as work continues to repair damage following Storm Amy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Some disruption to rail travel is also possible, though ScotRail said it expects to operate the “vast majority” of services on Monday. Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that by 9pm on Sunday, 76,000 homes had been reconnected after the storm’s “extremely damaging” winds, which saw gusts of up to 100mph. SSEN said engineers were working in “challenging” conditions to reconnect the remaining 12,000 homes following the storm which swept in on Friday. The company, a distribution network operator for the north of Scotland, said that most of the homes still without power are in the Highlands, while some communities in Argyll and Bute are also waiting to be reconnected. It said that several hundred engineers and arborists will be working across the network once again on Monday to reconnect customers. Read more: Trail of destruction as 30,000 people left without power in wake of Storm Amy Read more: Man dies as Storm Amy batters UK and Ireland with 90mph winds causing travel chaos and leaving 100k without power

Vehicles drive through flood water on the A760 on October 04, 2025 in Lochwinnoch, Scotland. Picture: Getty

Nik Wheeler, SSEN’s head of customer operations for the north of Scotland, said on Sunday evening: “With Storm Amy’s damaging and sustained winds finally subsiding, our huge reconnection operation is progressing well, although access challenges due to storm debris and fallen trees remain a concern. “There are even more engineers out on the network today than yesterday, thanks to the arrival of dozens more teams from our fellow network operators and contract partners; they’ve come here from all over the country, and we’re grateful for their help. “We appreciate that it’s taking some time to identify, access and fix all the damage, due to this storm’s rare intensity and prolonged nature. We don’t take our customers’ patience and understanding for granted, and I want to thank them for bearing with us while we reconnect them as safely and quickly as we can. “I’d encourage people to take advantage of the hot meal provision we’re organising if they’re able, and to familiarise themselves with the compensation and reimbursement they may be entitled to.”

⚠️ ScotRail update following Storm Amy ⚠️

Tomorrow (Monday, 6 October), a full service will operate across the network, apart from the following:



🔴 Far North Line (Wick and Kyle):

- A local shuttle service will run between Inverness and Dingwall but it is very unlikely there… pic.twitter.com/LPjRkBqA61 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 5, 2025

ScotRail said that services were operating across the majority of the network on Sunday following “round-the-clock work” by Network Rail colleagues and it expects the vast majority to run on Monday. However, there were no services on the Far North Inverness/Wick/Kyle lines on Sunday as Network Rail teams work on “complex” repairs. There were no services on the Oban/Crianlarich/Fort William/Mallaig West Highland Line for much of the day, though in the evening, ScotRail said that the sections between Fort William and Mallaig and between Oban and Crianlarich had reopened. ScotRail advised customers to check the ScotRail app, website, and social media channels for the most up-to-date information on services before travelling. Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We’re very pleased that the vast majority of services are now operating. Storm Amy was even more severe than forecast, with winds of up to 100 miles per hour in some parts of Scotland. “This led to very challenging conditions for the rail network, and working with Network Rail, we took the responsible decision to withdraw train services in many parts of the country where weather conditions were most severe. “We understand the effect this has on customers, but this was a necessary step to ensure the safety of passengers and staff, which is always our first priority. “Our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland worked around the clock to carry out infrastructure checks and repairs to reopen the railway. “We would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding while the clear-up operation took place and we are pleased that in most parts of the country the rail network is back and open for business.”

Autumn appears in the city with wet and windy conditions. Picture: Alamy