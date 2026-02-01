By Ella Bennett

Housing Secretary Steve Reed has appealed to Lord Peter Mandelson to "share what he knows" about paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

His comments come after the former ambassador to the US was named and pictured again in the latest Epstein Files release by the US Department of Justice. In one image, Mandelson can be seen standing in his underwear, as he speaks to a female whose identity has been redacted. Speaking with LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday, Mr Reed was repeatedly asked whether Mr Mandelson should be stripped of his peerage. Mr Reed kept insisting that Mandelson is not currently a Labour peer as "he's taken a leave of absence and therefore he doesn't have the Labour Whip at the moment". It comes as Conservative MP Chris Philp told LBC that there is a case for the removal of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor from the line of succession over his ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. However, Lewis questioned whether this is the same as facing sanctions and having the Labour peerage removed from him. Mr Reed reiterated that Mandelson has denied any wrongdoing, and noted unlike Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has not paid money to any accusers. Read more: Andrew 'should not be in the line of succession', says Philp after Epstein files release Read more: Sir Richard Branson said ‘bring your harem’ in email reply to Jeffrey Epstein

It comes after Mandelson insisted that the sexual side of the paedophile financier's life was kept from him because he was gay. Mr Reed did, however, push for the Labour peer to share any information he might have about Epstein that "can help shine a light on what went wrong". Mr Reed said: "With the latest revelations, allegations, whatever you want to call them, we really do need to understand what's gone on and they're disturbing to look at. "I feel the same way as other people will feel when they saw that picture of Peter Mandelson in his underpants when he's telling us he doesn't know anything about what's going on. Well, let's have some honesty." He added: "I've already said people should come forward if they have information to share. I hope he'll reflect on that and what this image may or may not show."

Mandelson pictured in an image released with the Epstein Files. Picture: US

The latest files show Epstein wired thousands of pounds after Lord Peter Mandelson’s husband asked him to pay for his osteopathy course fees. On September 7 2009, Mr Avila da Silva sent Epstein a message saying: “I sent you a couple of emails last week regarding my osteo course expenses, incl fee, anatomical models, lap top if you can help me with this. I hope you received them. “I just managed to speak to the fees office at the osteo school and confirmed that my annual fee is of £3,225.” He then explains the school accepts bank transfer and provides the account details before thanking Epstein for “anything you can help me with”. The financier replied later the same day: “I will wire your loan amount immediated’y (sic).”

Housing Secretary appeals to Mandelson as he brands underwear images 'disturbing' after latest Epstein files release. Picture: Alamy