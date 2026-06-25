Honeytrap pair admit killing two men seeking sexual services after drugging victims with GHB
Police said that between August 2024 and July 2025, Mihai and Dumitru targeted men seeking sexual services
Two people have plead guilty to manslaughter over the deaths of two men seeking sexual services - after they drugged them and stole from them.
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Two people have been convicted over the deaths of two men who were poisoned and robbed, following a joint investigation by Thames Valley Police and Gloucestershire Constabulary.
At Oxford Crown Court, Adina Mihai, 31, and Madalin Dumitru, 30, both formerly of Ilford in Essex, pleaded guilty at the start of their trial to two counts each of manslaughter and offences of administering poison.
The pair were remanded in custody and will be sentenced later this year. The judge said they will receive substantial prison terms.
Police said that between August 2024 and July 2025, Mihai and Dumitru targeted men seeking sexual services.
Investigators said the pair took financial deposits from victims before Mihai went to their homes, where their drinks were secretly spiked with GBL – a substance that converts into GHB in the body – in order to render them unconscious and steal from them.
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Two of the men died: Gary Mouat, 37, from Banbury, and Malcolm King, 80, from Bagendon near Cirencester. Mr Mouat was found dead at his home in Banbury on 13 July last year.
Thames Valley Police said that once detectives established Mihai had poisoned Mr Mouat, a national alert was circulated to other forces in case there were links to unexplained deaths elsewhere.
That led to forensic evidence connecting the pair to the death of Mr King, whose death on 21 August 2024 had initially not been treated as suspicious because of a pre-existing health condition.
Mihai and Dumitru were arrested on 31 July last year and charged on 6 August over Mr Mouat’s death. They were later charged over Mr King’s death on 24 April this year.
Thames Valley Police senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Michael Roddy said: “This has been an extremely complex and resource‑intensive investigation, involving specialist teams across Thames Valley Police, Gloucestershire Constabulary and partner agencies so I am proud to have this positive result.
“Adina Mihai and Madalin Dumitru used drugs to incapacitate men who had been seeking sexual services, before stealing from them.
“For Gary Mouat, these actions had fatal consequences so I am pleased to have got answers for his family and would like to thank them for their support throughout our investigation.”
Gloucestershire Constabulary senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Adam Stacey said: “Tragically for Mr. King, Mihai and Dumitru’s callous and calculated actions had fatal consequences.
“The tireless work of all those involved in the joint investigation left Mihai and Dumitru with little choice but to plead guilty to manslaughter and administering poison in the face of overwhelming evidence.
“Our thoughts are with Mr. King’s family, at what must remain an incredibly difficult time for them. We continue to support them with our specialist officers.”