Police said that between August 2024 and July 2025, Mihai and Dumitru targeted men seeking sexual services

Adina Mihai, 31, and Madalin Dumitru, 30. Picture: Thames Valley Police

By Alice Padgett

Two people have plead guilty to manslaughter over the deaths of two men seeking sexual services - after they drugged them and stole from them.

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Two people have been convicted over the deaths of two men who were poisoned and robbed, following a joint investigation by Thames Valley Police and Gloucestershire Constabulary. At Oxford Crown Court, Adina Mihai, 31, and Madalin Dumitru, 30, both formerly of Ilford in Essex, pleaded guilty at the start of their trial to two counts each of manslaughter and offences of administering poison. The pair were remanded in custody and will be sentenced later this year. The judge said they will receive substantial prison terms. Police said that between August 2024 and July 2025, Mihai and Dumitru targeted men seeking sexual services. Investigators said the pair took financial deposits from victims before Mihai went to their homes, where their drinks were secretly spiked with GBL – a substance that converts into GHB in the body – in order to render them unconscious and steal from them. Read More: Gang member was tortured, doused in petrol and set on fire to be 'taught a lesson' over £1million loss of cigarettes Read More: Fan of TV serial killer Dexter 'dismembered bodies of two men in Cornish woods', court hears

The pair were remanded in custody and are due to be sentenced on a date to be determined later this year. Picture: Alamy

Two of the men died: Gary Mouat, 37, from Banbury, and Malcolm King, 80, from Bagendon near Cirencester. Mr Mouat was found dead at his home in Banbury on 13 July last year. Thames Valley Police said that once detectives established Mihai had poisoned Mr Mouat, a national alert was circulated to other forces in case there were links to unexplained deaths elsewhere. That led to forensic evidence connecting the pair to the death of Mr King, whose death on 21 August 2024 had initially not been treated as suspicious because of a pre-existing health condition. Mihai and Dumitru were arrested on 31 July last year and charged on 6 August over Mr Mouat’s death. They were later charged over Mr King’s death on 24 April this year.

GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), a depressant used for its euphoric and sedative properties. Picture: Alamy