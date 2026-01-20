Other Labour backbenchers warned that the new embassy in the heart of London will have a “chilling effect” on Hongkongers, Tibetans, Uyghurs and Chinese dissidents in the UK

Housing Secretary Steve Reed has signed off on the planning permission and listed building consent formally approving the construction of a new Chinese "super-embassy" at Royal Mint Court in London. Picture: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Hongkongers living in the UK will “live in fear” that a vast new Chinese embassy will become their prison, a Labour MP has warned after the Government approved the plan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Other Labour backbenchers warned that the new embassy in the heart of London will have a “chilling effect” on Hongkongers, Tibetans, Uyghurs and Chinese dissidents in the UK, and that local residents are worried about losing their homes. Meanwhile, former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who has been sanctioned by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), also raised concerns that transnational repression will get worse if embassy staff numbers increase. Read more: MI5 warns of 'potential risk' posed by China's London 'mega-embassy' following approval Read more: China's 'mega-embassy' in London gets green light despite security fears Labour MP Alex Sobel (Leeds Central and Headingley) said: “I don’t agree with this decision today. “It will send a chilling effect through Tibetans, through Hongkongers, through Uyghurs and other Chinese who just dissent with the regime in Beijing.” Security minister Dan Jarvis said he disagreed, because there are national security advantages associated with the plan, which involves consolidating China’s diplomatic premises from seven sites into a single location.

Minister for Security Dan Jarvis making a statement on China in the House of Commons. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Labour MP Mark Sewards said the Government’s assurances that national security concerns have been mitigated will be “cold comfort” to Hongkongers suffering from transnational repression. He raised the case of Chloe Cheung, a 19-year-old pro-democracy activist, who moved to the UK with her family in 2021 under a special scheme for Hongkongers, and has since had a bounty put on her head. Mr Sewards said: “Even if we accept that the national security concerns of this new embassy have been mitigated, as evidenced by the letters from security agencies today, and even if we accept that consolidating these seven current properties that China own into one is a security advantage, that is still cold comfort to the Hong Kongers that I represent in Leeds South West and Morley. “They still have to live with transnational repression. In the case of Chloe Cheung, she still has to live with (a) £100,000 bounty on her head. “And of course, they now still have to live in fear that this new embassy might become their prison.” Responding, Mr Jarvis said: “I don’t accept the basis of the argument that (he) has made, and I think he would be well-advised to place more emphasis on the point about consolidation, because I’m confident that that will deliver meaningful operational benefits, and that’s a point that’s been agreed by the security experts.”

A general view of Royal Mint Court, London, the site of the proposed new Chinese embassy. Picture: Alamy

Labour MP Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green and Stepney) said: “Many of my constituents will continue to have serious concerns about the proposed new embassy in my constituency. “These include China’s human rights record, espionage and local disruption in particular. “A development at this scale would cause significant disruption for local residents, especially in Royal Mint Court, who are now facing considerable uncertainty, including privacy concerns and fear of losing their homes.” Mr Jarvis said there are “limits” as to what he can say regarding specific measures and mitigations that will be put in place, but promised to “work very closely with her to minimise any disruption to local residents”. He added that it is “unacceptable” for China to seek to persecute individuals resident in the UK and that the Government is tackling that with its Defending Democracy Task Force. Former Tory leader Sir Iain questioned the minister on the Government’s assertion that there is no suggestion that “lawful embassy use” of the site could lead to interference with sensitive telecommunications cabling nearby.

Large numbers of Chinese, Tibetan, Taiwanese and other groups in the UK protest at the building of a new "mega" embassy. Picture: Alamy