Lee Cheuk-yan, 69, and Chow Hang-tung, 41, were part of a group known for organising annual vigils marking Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protesters

Lee Cheuk-yan, 69, and Chow Hang-tung, 41, were part of a group known for organising annual vigils marking Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Hong Kong's High Court has convicted two pro-democracy activists of inciting subversion, highlighting their use of the phrase "end one-party dictatorship" in their political activities.

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Lee Cheuk-yan, 69, and Chow Hang-tung, 41, were part of a group known for organising annual vigils marking Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. Lee and Chow, the former chair and former vice-chair of a now-disbanded group, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, could be sentenced to as much as 10 years in jail under a China-imposed National Security Law (NSL). The judgment issued by three government-approved national security judges said it was the defendants' repeated, if peaceful, use of the phrase "end one-party dictatorship" rather than other political actions or beliefs that had breached the law. Read more: Moment French police are attacked before using knives to stop dinghy filled with migrants from reaching UK Read more: 'Patronising' Miliband damaging relationship with Israel over illegal settlements, minister warns

The defendants "intended to cause others to lose confidence in the CCP by stirring up hostility and causing division, so as to achieve the objective of undermining the fundamental basic system," the judges stated in a 16-page ruling summary, referring to China's ruling Communist Party. "Even though they believed and envisaged that the acts of resistance may not necessarily involve the use of violence or threat of violence, those acts would be in breach of the NSL, and carry a risk of long-term imprisonment." Public commemorations of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests used to be legal and tolerated in Hong Kong and were seen as a symbol of the Asian financial hub's relative freedom compared to mainland China. They were effectively outlawed in 2020 with the enactment of the National Security Law. Prosecutors had argued that the primacy of the Communist Party was enshrined in Article 1 of the Chinese constitution.

Posters calling for the release from prison of Lee Cheuk Yan, Chow Hang Tung and all political prisoners in Hong Kong. Picture: Alamy

Defence submissions that the defendants genuinely believed they were acting within the law, given Hong Kong's freedoms of speech, were rejected by the judges. "They just refused to pull back from the brink and were bent on embracing the resistance line of the Alliance to the very end," the judges said. Some foreign envoys witnessed the events in court, including diplomats from the European Union and the United States. The National Security Law significantly expands the powers of both the Chinese and Hong Kong governments within Hong Kong, following months of sometimes-violent pro-democracy protests that rocked the Asian financial hub in 2019.

Lau Ka-yee (L), former Hong Kong Alliance standing committee member, and Medina Chow Lau Wah-chun (C), Chow Hang-tung's mother, leave the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts after the verdict. Picture: Leung Man Hei / AFP via Getty Images