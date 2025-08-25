A family member wears a badge in memory of Fawziyah Javed outside the High Court in Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

New measures will be introduced to crack down on so-called "honour-based" abuse, the Government has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Honour-based abuse (HBA) is motivated by the perception that a person has brought shame to themselves, their family or the community. Related crimes include female genital mutilation, forced marriage and murder. In 2021, pregnant Fawziyah Javed, 31, died when she was pushed from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh by her husband after she decided to leave the marriage. New statutory guidance and a legal definition of honour-based abuse will be brought in to help combat the crime, the Government has said. Read more: ‘Far fewer violent incidents’ at this year’s Notting Hill Carnival, police say as two stabbed and 423 arrested Read more: Farage vows to scrap human rights law as he unveils plan for mass deportations

The Home Office will pilot a study looking at how widespread this crime is, a community awareness campaign will be launched and teachers, police officers, social workers and healthcare professionals will receive more training under the new policies. The measures have been backed by specialist organisations targeting honour-based abuse. Yasmin Javed, the mother of Ms Javed, has also welcomed the changes. "As Fawziyah's mother, I am pleased that the Government has listened to our calls for a statutory definition of honour-based abuse, and that this change has been made in Fawziyah's memory," she said. "I hope that this will help many more people affected by HBA and ensure that the multiple perpetrators of this abuse are properly recognised and addressed." Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "All forms of honour-based abuse are devastating crimes that can shatter lives. There is no 'honour' in them. "For too long, these offences have often been misunderstood by professionals, resulting in victims not getting the support they deserve.

Download the all new LBC app now! Picture: LBC