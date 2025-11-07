Like millions of others at this time of year, I think of those friends, colleagues and countless others who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation, both during war and as a consequence of their service.

Remembrance time is tough. For many veterans, it’s not just a short period in November. It’s every single day of the year. Every time we see an old photograph, hear a certain song, or mark another birthday that a mate never got to celebrate.

I believe Remembrance should start with the truth. The truth of the horrors of war. The truth of the sacrifices made by millions of young men and women. The truth of our repeated failures to keep the peace once the guns fall silent, and the human cost of those failures.

Sadly, that truth feels just as relevant today as ever before. Around the world, wars and conflicts once again dominate our headlines. As we witness the suffering of ordinary people caught in wars not of their making, it’s impossible not to think of those who served before us, those we served with, and those who are still serving now, who know the fear, loss and uncertainty that war brings.

I struggle seeing the marching bands, the drums beating, the flags flying, and the crowds falling silent. I prefer to mark the moment quietly, in my own way. I’ll spend time in personal remembrance, sometimes even laughing with those no longer here, thinking about good times we had together.

I’ll remind them - as I remind myself - that every single day our duty to them isn’t just to remember, but to keep fighting for those that made it ‘home’. Their families, their mates who returned, and for the future generations of servicemen and women, too.

At Help for Heroes, that’s exactly what we do, and have done since we started our mission back in 2007, when we were set up to support the wounded, injured and sick from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Still to this day, thousands of veterans and their families turn to us when the battles of military life continue long after leaving service. Last year alone, we supported more than 5,000 veterans and their loved ones, the highest number in our history.

And behind those statistics are real people. Men and women who once wore the same uniforms as those we remember this month. Remembrance, for me, means ensuring their sacrifices aren’t forgotten once the parades end, and it goes quiet again until next November.

And let’s also remember the many veterans - young and old, men and women - who continue to carry the weight of their service, not just at this time of reflection, but every day.

So, however you choose to pay your respects over the coming days, whether you stand at the Cenotaph, pause for two minutes' silence, or simply take a moment to think of those who served, never ever forget those who fought for your freedom to do it.

____________________

Mark Elliott is a founding member of Help for Heroes and served 25 years in the British Army with the Grenadier Guards and Adjutant General’s Corps.

