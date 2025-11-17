Hooded thieves caught on camera 'robbing' crashed Toyota Prius on motorway
Terrifying footage shows a pair of thugs jump out of a Range Rover, which appears to be on the M1, carrying haul duffle bags at around 3pm on Wednesday
Hooded thieves have been filmed allegedly robbing a crashed Toyota Prius on a motorway in broad daylight.
They then make their way over to the dented Prius, which had been shoved into the central reservation near junction 16 on the southbound carriageway in a reported ram raid.
The duo appear to smash both the back and front windows of the vehicle before one of them removes an unidentified item from the back seat, all in front of the eyes of several shocked motorists.
Whilst this is taking place, their car remains stationery on the motorway with the engine on, allowing the alleged assailants to return and flee the scene.
Northamptonshire Police have since arrested four men, 28, 29, and two aged 32 - in relation to the incident.
A probe has also been launched by the force into the "alleged robbery".
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: "Between 3pm and 3,30pm, the driver of a white Toyota Prius was forced to stop by the driver of a Black Range Rover.
"The occupants of the Range Rover exited the vehicle and approached the other driver before allegedly threatening him and stealing items.
"Four men from South Yorkshire aged 28, 29, 32 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of robber and released on police bail pending further enquiries."
A National Highways spokesperson said: "At 3.01pm our Stopped Vehicle Detection (SVD) system detected stationary traffic on lane 4 at the location.
"At 3.02pm we set signs and signals were set to close lane 4, including setting the red X on the overhead gantries to close the lane to protect the vehicle and any occupants from oncoming traffic.
"At 3.03pm a National Highways Traffic Officer arrived at the scene to assist and arrange recovery of the Toyota Prius.
"A 15:04 a passing recovery vehicle went to assist (the Traffic Officer who had made the original request for recovery arranged for this to be formally logged as assisting with recovery).
"The vehicle was removed from the scene. Another traffic officer crew attended to help with clearing the scene of debris and removal of traffic cones.
"The lane was reopened at 3.30pm."
Anyone with information has been urged to contact the force by calling 101 quoting incident number 25000664584.
Alternatively, those who wish to report incidents anonymously can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.