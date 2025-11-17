Terrifying footage shows a pair of thugs jump out of a Range Rover, which appears to be on the M1, carrying haul duffle bags at around 3pm on Wednesday

Terrifying footage shows a pair of thugs jump out of a Range Rover, which appears to be on the M1, carrying haul duffle bags at around 3pm on Wednesday. Picture: Instagram

By Frankie Elliott

Hooded thieves have been filmed allegedly robbing a crashed Toyota Prius on a motorway in broad daylight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Terrifying footage shows a pair of thugs jump out of a Range Rover, which appears to be on the M1, carrying haul duffle bags at around 3pm on Wednesday. They then make their way over to the dented Prius, which had been shoved into the central reservation near junction 16 on the southbound carriageway in a reported ram raid. Read more: ‘American-style candy stores are the frontline’ Read more: Teen girl ‘raped by two men’ as police launch appeal for Good Samaritans who leapt to her aid

The duo appear to smash both the back and front windows of the vehicle before one of them removes an unidentified item from the back seat, all in front of the eyes of several shocked motorists. Whilst this is taking place, their car remains stationery on the motorway with the engine on, allowing the alleged assailants to return and flee the scene. Northamptonshire Police have since arrested four men, 28, 29, and two aged 32 - in relation to the incident. A probe has also been launched by the force into the "alleged robbery". A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: "Between 3pm and 3,30pm, the driver of a white Toyota Prius was forced to stop by the driver of a Black Range Rover. "The occupants of the Range Rover exited the vehicle and approached the other driver before allegedly threatening him and stealing items. "Four men from South Yorkshire aged 28, 29, 32 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of robber and released on police bail pending further enquiries."

The duo appear to smash both the back and front windows of the vehicle, before one of them removes an unidentified item from the back seat. Picture: Instagram