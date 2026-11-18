Tracy McNulty's business was only two weeks old when her shed was "blown up" by a masked intruder

Tracy McNulty's doorbell footage showed the moment her cake shed was blown up by an unknown intruder. Picture: Tracy McNulty

By Ruth Wood and Alex Storey

This is the shocking moment a hooded vandal blows up a baker's cake shed by setting off fireworks just yards away from her front door.

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While unsure of the reason why someone would have reason have to target the cake shed, she could not rule out it being a "rival". Tracy told Tom Swarbrick at Drive: "It was just gone 8 o'clock on the Sunday night and me and my daughter were sat in the living room when my front door Ring doorbell went off. "I opened it up on my phone to see who it was and saw someone walk across my front garden. I said to my daughter, ‘Oh my God, someone is coming to my cake shed'. "By the time I'd stopped the Ring doorbell to go to my cake camera, these fireworks went off."

The footage shows the hooded figure running away. Picture: Tracy McNulty

Footage retrieved by Tracy shows the hooded suspect approach the cake shed, where he lights the fireworks and runs off around the corner and out of sight. The baker said the noise alerted a neighbour who "screamed" at her to get back into the house. The cake shed was fully stocked by Tracy just hours before it was targeted, meaning the whole stock was lost. The mum has given her account to police via a Zoom interview and is awaiting further updates from detectives. Asked by Tom if she could rule out the possibility of it being committed by a "cake rival", Tracy said: "No.