Baking bad! Moment hooded vandal stuffs firework into baker's honesty box before scuttling away
Tracy McNulty's business was only two weeks old when her shed was "blown up" by a masked intruder
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This is the shocking moment a hooded vandal blows up a baker's cake shed by setting off fireworks just yards away from her front door.
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Tracy McNulty was sat in her living room with her daughter on Sunday evening when she was alerted to a hooded figure outside via her Ringdoor bell footage.
But just seconds later, her heart dropped when she saw fireworks being sparked from the cake shed, which prompted her to run to her door.
Tracy, from Leicester, told LBC that her baking business was only two weeks old when the incident took place, which police are investigating.
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While unsure of the reason why someone would have reason have to target the cake shed, she could not rule out it being a "rival".
Tracy told Tom Swarbrick at Drive: "It was just gone 8 o'clock on the Sunday night and me and my daughter were sat in the living room when my front door Ring doorbell went off.
"I opened it up on my phone to see who it was and saw someone walk across my front garden. I said to my daughter, ‘Oh my God, someone is coming to my cake shed'.
"By the time I'd stopped the Ring doorbell to go to my cake camera, these fireworks went off."
Footage retrieved by Tracy shows the hooded suspect approach the cake shed, where he lights the fireworks and runs off around the corner and out of sight.
The baker said the noise alerted a neighbour who "screamed" at her to get back into the house.
The cake shed was fully stocked by Tracy just hours before it was targeted, meaning the whole stock was lost.
The mum has given her account to police via a Zoom interview and is awaiting further updates from detectives.
Asked by Tom if she could rule out the possibility of it being committed by a "cake rival", Tracy said: "No.
"But I don't want to go down that path of thinking it was somebody that has a cake shed like me, that doesn't want me to succeed just as much as what they are.
"The more I don't want to think it's somebody out there that's got another cake shed.
"But we all do the same variety of things."
She insisted the incident has not put her off baking but described the attacker as "spiteful", who she has "no nice words to say" about.
She added: "If it turns out to be someone that I recognise, that is local to the area, then I will leave it to the police."
LBC has contacted Leicestershire Police for comment.