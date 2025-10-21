Experts say time is running out to recover the stolen Louvre jewels, with fears they’ll be dismantled and sold off in parts.

Experts have warned that retrieval of the stolen Napoleonic jewellery is increasingly unlikely, as the gems are thought to have already been dismantled and dispersed through illicit trading networks. Picture: Alamy

By Joseph Conlan

French police are racing to track down the gang behind the audacious Louvre heist – but experts fear the stolen crown jewels, once worn by Napoleon’s wife, may already be lost forever.

The theft has sparked anger and soul-searching over how France protects its most prized treasures. French police are stepping up their search for the gang behind the daring Louvre heist – but those in the know warn the priceless jewels they stole are probably gone for good. They've warned the items have likely already been broken down and sold off piece by piece on the black market. Thieves smashed their way into the Galerie d’Apollon, home to France’s crown jewels, escaping in minutes with pieces including one worn by Napoleon’s wife, Empress Marie-Louise.

Empress Eugénie's tiara was a gift from her husband Napoleon III, in the mid-19th century. It's one of the 'priceless' pieces of jewellery stolen in the Louvre heist. Picture: Alamy

Experts say the treasures' historical value is beyond measure, and their fame makes them almost impossible to sell intact. Crime-heritage Professor Marc Balcells said: "If I steal a Van Gogh, it's a Van Gogh … But when I am stealing … jewellery, I can move it through an illicit market as precious stones." Police are analysing CCTV footage and mobile data from around the museum and neighbouring streets. Interpol has been alerted in case the jewels are moved abroad. But veteran investigators say even if arrests are made, the chances of finding the original pieces are slim. Christopher Marinello, founder of Art Recovery International, which tracks stolen art, warned that "once they've been cut into smaller jewels, the deed is done… We'll never see these pieces again intact."

Museum goers inside the golden room which holds the French Crown Jewels in the Louvre Museum in Paris, stolen during the raid. Picture: Alamy