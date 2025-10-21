'The deed is done': Hope fades for stolen Louvre jewels after experts warn items may 'never be seen intact again'
Experts say time is running out to recover the stolen Louvre jewels, with fears they’ll be dismantled and sold off in parts.
French police are racing to track down the gang behind the audacious Louvre heist – but experts fear the stolen crown jewels, once worn by Napoleon’s wife, may already be lost forever.
The theft has sparked anger and soul-searching over how France protects its most prized treasures.
They've warned the items have likely already been broken down and sold off piece by piece on the black market.
They've warned the items have likely already been broken down and sold off piece by piece on the black market.
Thieves smashed their way into the Galerie d’Apollon, home to France’s crown jewels, escaping in minutes with pieces including one worn by Napoleon’s wife, Empress Marie-Louise.
Experts say the treasures’ historical value is beyond measure, and their fame makes them almost impossible to sell intact.
Crime-heritage Professor Marc Balcells said: “If I steal a Van Gogh, it’s a Van Gogh … But when I am stealing … jewellery, I can move it through an illicit market as precious stones.”
Police are analysing CCTV footage and mobile data from around the museum and neighbouring streets. Interpol has been alerted in case the jewels are moved abroad.
But veteran investigators say even if arrests are made, the chances of finding the original pieces are slim.
Christopher Marinello, founder of Art Recovery International, which tracks stolen art, warned that “once they’ve been cut into smaller jewels, the deed is done… We’ll never see these pieces again intact.”
The heist has raised fresh questions about how well France protects its cultural treasures. The Louvre remains closed while forensic teams sweep the site and check how the robbers evaded alarms and motion sensors. French media have reported long-standing security concerns, including staff shortages and delayed technology upgrades in parts of the museum.
The Culture Ministry has launched an internal review, while opposition politicians are calling the theft “a national humiliation.”
The Louvre is the world’s most-visited museum, welcoming more than eight million people a year – yet experts say its defences lag behind newer institutions.
For now, police say they are confident they’ll identify the culprits. But recovering what was taken may prove impossible.