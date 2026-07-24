Police have arrested three men and two women after a "commercial robbery" in broad daylight on a high street in East London.

Boots on Hornchurch High Street was raided by masked robbers who shoved £10,000 worth of stock into supermarket shopping bags.

The gang appeared unfazed during the incident as they teared open cabinets and cleared shelves on Wednesday afternoon.

A witness in the beauty store can be heard calling the group “idiots”, saying “look at the mess that they just left!”

By the time police arrived at the scene, the thieves had fled the scene in a vehicle.

However, just 30 minutes later their vehicle was intercepted on Southend road and the suspects were arrested. Police added all stolen items were returned to the store.