Moment brazen thieves raid high street Boots store - as police swoop in to make arrests within minutes
Just 30 minutes later their vehicle was intercepted on Southend road and five suspects were arrested
Police have arrested three men and two women after a "commercial robbery" in broad daylight on a high street in East London.
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Boots on Hornchurch High Street was raided by masked robbers who shoved £10,000 worth of stock into supermarket shopping bags.
The gang appeared unfazed during the incident as they teared open cabinets and cleared shelves on Wednesday afternoon.
A witness in the beauty store can be heard calling the group “idiots”, saying “look at the mess that they just left!”
By the time police arrived at the scene, the thieves had fled the scene in a vehicle.
However, just 30 minutes later their vehicle was intercepted on Southend road and the suspects were arrested. Police added all stolen items were returned to the store.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to reports of an ongoing commercial robbery at Boots on Hornchurch High Street. Officers attended within minutes and managed the scene. The suspects had already left the location and got away in a vehicle.
“Police conducted an area search, identifying and intercepting the vehicle in Southend Road less than 30 minutes later.
“Three men, one aged 37 and two aged 46, and two women, aged 32 and 41, were arrested for commercial robbery and remain in custody. All stolen items believed to be valued just under £10,000 were returned to the store.
“There were no reported injuries to staff or members of the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD5481/22JUL26.”