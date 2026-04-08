Athena Strand can be seen in the back of Tanner Horner's FedEx van on the day she was strangled in Wise County, Texas, in November 2022

Athena Strand can be seen in the back of Tanner Horner's FedEx van on the day she was strangled in Wise County, Texas. Picture: Court handout

By Frankie Elliott

A chilling new photo of a 7-year-old being driven to her death by a delivery driver who abducted and killed her has been shown in court.

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Athena Strand can be seen in the back of Tanner Horner's FedEx van on the day she was strangled in Wise County, Texas, in November 2022. In the black and white photo, Athena looks uneasy as her killer focuses on the road ahead, having snatched the child while delivering his Christmas present. Read more: US journalist Shelly Kittleson to be released after kidnap in Iraq, militia says Read more: Teenagers arrested after four youths stabbed outside Welsh train station

Athena's body was found on December 2, two days after she was reported missing. Picture: Handout

Horner, 35, admitted to the youngster's capital murder in a Tarrant County courthouse on Tuesday morning. The child murderer had abducted young Athena while delivering a package of Barbie dolls to her father's home in Paradise, a small town about 60 miles northwest of Dallas. Authorities say the package was intended to be Strand’s Christmas present. According to the arrest warrant, Horner told investigators he strangled the child after accidentally hitting her with his van while backing it up to make the delivery. He then "panicked" and put her in the van, despite her having no serious injuries. Her body was found on December 2, two days after she was reported missing, in a location less than 10 miles away from her home. Athena had been staying with her father Jacob Strand and his wife Ashley Strand for the Christmas holidays and was set to return to her mother in Oklahoma. Describing the moments after she realised her stepdaughter had vanished, Ms Strand told the court: "I thought maybe she was just hiding somewhere."

Horner, 35, admitted to the youngster's capital murder in a Tarrant County courthouse on Tuesday morning. Picture: Handout