Dad speaks of 'horror and destruction' after teen daughter tragically killed by family Lurcher
The teen's dad Jack said that the beloved pet, called Shy, had no history of aggressive behaviour, adding that she was "a genuine family dog"
The dad of a 19-year-old killed in a tragic dog attack has warned other families of "just how quickly a dog can take away a life".
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Officers were called to a property in Long Hide, Leaden Roding, near Dunmow, at 10.45pm on Friday where they found Jamie-Lea Biscoe with serious injuries.
Jamie-Lea was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to the address, with the dog, a blue-merle lurcher, seized at the scene by officers.
The teen's dad, Jack, has now said that the beloved pet, called Shy, had no history of aggressive behaviour.
He added that she was "a genuine family dog" who had been with the family since she was a puppy.
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“She was my daughter’s best friend and she still killed her,” he told the Sun.
Jack discovered his daughter unconscious in his bedroom with a bite wound to her neck after coming home from KFC with his partner on Friday evening.
She was on the floor between his bed and bedside table.
He said: "I found Jamie-Lea with a hole in her throat and she was dead, and I tried to revive my baby and whilst doing that the dog also attacked me.
“It turned very violent on Friday night and my 19-year-old daughter sadly lost her life.
"I thought I could trust that dog with my life and it took my daughter’s life.
"I lost my entire life on Friday when my daughter was murdered by another member of my family."
Shy attacked Jack too, biting off part of his ear and leaving puncture wounds in his arm.
Jack was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury resulting in death.
He was released on bail on Saturday night.
He has now issued a warning to other families about “just how quick a dog can take away a life”.
He said: “Witnessing the horror and destruction it has caused me, it’s not worth it. Treat them as dogs, give them their beds, be careful.”
He added that dangerous dogs are not a "breed specific".
A fundraiser has since been launched by her family to raise money for a funeral.
The statement in the fundraiser reads: "Hi my name is Maria, my niece was Jamie-Lea and her dad is Jack.
"On Friday the 10th of April Jamie was tragically attacked and killed at her home by her pet dog.
"She had been the family pet for 7 years and had never shown any sign of aggression before this sad tragic incident.
"Jamie-Lea was the kindest most beautiful young adult and would have done anything for anyone. She loved life and her family but most of all she adored her dad jack.
"We are trying to raise funds to pay for her funeral, so we can give her the best send off. Thank you for all of your support!
"RIP Jamie-Lea Biscoe ❤️❤️❤️"