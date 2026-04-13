The teen's dad Jack said that the beloved pet, called Shy, had no history of aggressive behaviour, adding that she was "a genuine family dog"

Jamie-Lee Biscoe, 19, was killed in a dog attack at a house in Essex. Picture: Social media

By LBC Staff

The dad of a 19-year-old killed in a tragic dog attack has warned other families of "just how quickly a dog can take away a life".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jamie-Lea died at the scene . Picture: GoFundMe

“She was my daughter’s best friend and she still killed her,” he told the Sun. Jack discovered his daughter unconscious in his bedroom with a bite wound to her neck after coming home from KFC with his partner on Friday evening. She was on the floor between his bed and bedside table. He said: "I found Jamie-Lea with a hole in her throat and she was dead, and I tried to revive my baby and whilst doing that the dog also attacked me. “It turned very violent on Friday night and my 19-year-old daughter sadly lost her life. "I thought I could trust that dog with my life and it took my daughter’s life. "I lost my entire life on Friday when my daughter was murdered by another member of my family."

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Sunday. Picture: GoFundMe

Shy attacked Jack too, biting off part of his ear and leaving puncture wounds in his arm. Jack was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury resulting in death. He was released on bail on ­Saturday night. He has now issued a warning to other families about “just how quick a dog can take away a life”. He said: “Witnessing the horror and destruction it has caused me, it’s not worth it. Treat them as dogs, give them their beds, be careful.” He added that dangerous dogs are not a "breed specific".

Officers were called to a property in Leaden Roding on Friday night where they found the woman with serious injuries. Picture: Essex Police