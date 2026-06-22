The extreme weather warning issued across southern England and parts of the Midlands has seen the British Horseracing Authority abandon four meetings.

On Sunday, Worcester’s National Hunt fixture had already been brought forward to the morning in expectation of high temperatures but now will not go ahead.

The Flat meetings at Salisbury and Kempton have been abandoned along with the jumps fixture at Ffos Las, which falls just outside the official red warning zone, however, it would require participants to travel through the high-risk area to reach the course.