Racing cancelled in the heat! Four meetings abandoned as extreme weather warning brings chaos to the turf
Meetings at Worcester, Salisbury, Kempton and Flos Las will not go ahead because of the weather
The extreme weather warning issued across southern England and parts of the Midlands has seen the British Horseracing Authority abandon four meetings.
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On Sunday, Worcester’s National Hunt fixture had already been brought forward to the morning in expectation of high temperatures but now will not go ahead.
The Flat meetings at Salisbury and Kempton have been abandoned along with the jumps fixture at Ffos Las, which falls just outside the official red warning zone, however, it would require participants to travel through the high-risk area to reach the course.
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The BHA’s hot weather policy states that where racecourses fall within a red warning zone, the fixture will be abandoned. In addition, horses must not be travelled from or through areas that have red warnings in place.
Carlisle’s meeting in Cumbria is still scheduled to take place, featuring the historic Carlisle Bell and Cumberland Plate.