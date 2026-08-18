A new ban has come into force this week for Wessex Water’s 1.4 million customers

Some areas in the country will have the “first meaningful rain for a long time” in the coming days. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A new hosepipe ban has come into force as forecasters warned parts of the UK could be hit by flooding, with rain set finally to hit drought-stricken land.

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Some areas in the country will have the “first meaningful rain for a long time” in the coming days, the Met Office said, after weeks of heatwaves and dry weather have left many areas facing water shortages. On Tuesday, a hosepipe ban begins for all of Wessex Water’s 1.4 million customers across areas in Bath, Somerset, Dorset and Wiltshire. It is the first ban the company has put in place for 50 years, since the summer of 1976. Announcing the temporary restriction, the company cited increased demand during the dry weather but also longer-term weather forecasts that mean resources must be protected for customers and the environment. More than 27 million people across England have now had hosepipe use restricted in their area. Meanwhile, Richard Tice has urged people concerned about global warming to stop being “doom and gloom”, as it could see an improvement in English wine. Read More: The real water waste in Britain is not my hosepipe, writes Shelagh Fogarty Read More: Hosepipe ban? Anger of residents as water shoots from burst pipe in South London 'for almost two days'

More than 27 million people across England have now had hosepipe use restricted in their area. Picture: PA

The Reform UK deputy leader acknowledged climate change is “real”, but said there was no proof net zero policies would halt it – and to think it can be stopped is “arrogant”. Instead, Mr Tice suggested the public should enjoy it when it gets warm, adding: “If it means that English wine and sparkling wine gets better and better, fantastic”. Asked whether he believes climate change is real and what the solution to solving it is, Mr Tice said: “Of course climate change is real, but where is the evidence that net zero is going to stop it? Where is the evidence? There isn’t any. “Climate change has always happened, it always will. Maybe the smarter thing to do is to adapt to it, (rather) than think arrogantly you can stop it. “I’m old enough to remember 1976 – this feels a bit the same. That was 50 years ago. “I think when it’s a bit warm, let’s enjoy it. And if it means that English wine and sparkling wine gets better and better, fantastic. That means we can take on the French, fantastic. “Let’s celebrate some of these things rather than just be sort of doom and gloom about it.”

Eco-activist millionaire Dale Vince has suggested he would not mind if climate denial became a criminal offence as he took aim at "idiotic" comments made by Mr Tice. Mr Vince said: "I think it's idiotic of him to say that. He says climate change is real, but it's arrogant to think we can do something about it. I think it's arrogant to say sit back and enjoy the wine." Following the fifth heatwave of the summer, this week is forecast to be wetter with cooler conditions that are much closer to average for the time of year, the Met Office said. Showers are expected on Tuesday in the north of the country, particularly in the North West, and another area of rain will move into the South West by the evening, the Met Office’s deputy chief forecaster Mike Silverstone said. This will then likely spread east across the South, bringing the first spell of widespread rain to areas in need the most, he added. “Thursday will be a day of heavy showers across much of the UK, while some of these will be heavy some areas will miss them altogether,” Mr Silverstone said. “As some of these showers could be intense, there is a chance of some surface water flooding as the rain falls on very dry and hard ground.” By Friday, the conditions are expected to turn drier once again through the weekend before more rain is forecast next week.

Last month was the driest July ever recorded in the country since records began in 1836. Picture: Getty