A hosepipe ban has been announced for more than a million people across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight as Britain braces for another heatwave.

Southern Water has told more than a million of its customers in these areas that restrictions will include not filling children’s paddling pools and watering gardens.

The firm has already asked residents to immediately stop using hosepipes “to avoid putting the network under further pressure”.

The restrictions are set to come into force on July 10 and are likely to last until autumn unless significant and sustained rainfall hits Britain, the company said.

Residents in Kent also face a hosepipe ban set to come into place on Friday following an order from South East Water.

It comes after river levels plunged to lower than usual for this time of year following a record-breaking heatwave last week.

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