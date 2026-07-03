Hosepipe ban announced for more than a million Brits as UK braces for fresh heatwave
A hosepipe ban has been announced for more than a million people across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight as Britain braces for another heatwave.
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Southern Water has told more than a million of its customers in these areas that restrictions will include not filling children’s paddling pools and watering gardens.
The firm has already asked residents to immediately stop using hosepipes “to avoid putting the network under further pressure”.
The restrictions are set to come into force on July 10 and are likely to last until autumn unless significant and sustained rainfall hits Britain, the company said.
Residents in Kent also face a hosepipe ban set to come into place on Friday following an order from South East Water.
It comes after river levels plunged to lower than usual for this time of year following a record-breaking heatwave last week.
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A punishing heat affected many parts of the country, with temperatures topping 30C somewhere in the UK for seven days in a row from June 21-27.
A peak of 37.7C was provisionally reached at Lingwood in Norfolk on June 26 – the highest maximum temperature ever recorded for the month.
Health officials have now issued a warning for hot weather in parts of the UK, saying high temperatures over the coming days could cause a greater risk to life for vulnerable people.
The yellow heat health alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), covering the East Midlands, east, south-east and south-west England, including London, from 12pm on Saturday until 5pm on Wednesday.
The agency said that within the warning area, minor impacts were likely across health and social care services because of the high temperatures, including increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people and a greater risk to life to the same group.
It also warned of a potential increase in water-related incidents, including risks from cold water shock and drowning.
The Met Office previously said temperatures in the south this week will be in the low to mid-20s before they are expected to rise to the high 20s or early 30s this weekend and into next week.