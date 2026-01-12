Four NHS hospital trusts have declared critical incidents amid "significant and sustained pressures" on its services.

The recent cold weather front has impacted more frail patients, resulting in a hospital admissions surge.

NHS Surrey Heartlands said the situation is being "exacerbated by increases in flu and norovirus cases and an increase in staff sickness".

The critical incidents in Surrey affect three trusts: Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, and Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.

Meanwhile, East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust has also declared a critical incident due to "sustained pressures" at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate.

It said hospitals were experiencing "exceptionally high demand, driven by a continued high admission rate and a large number of patients with winter illnesses and respiratory viruses".

The trust said "beds across our hospitals are currently full and attendance at our emergency departments is extremely high, meaning there is very limited capacity to admit further patients who need acute care".

Surrey Heartlands urges the public to continue using to use pharmacies, GP practices, walk-in centres, the NHS App and NHS 111 or by phone.

Dr Charlotte Canniff said: "Over the coming days services are likely to be busier and waits may be longer so we are also asking people to be patient as frontline teams continue to work incredibly hard, as they prioritise critical services and make sure people get the care they need."