A French hospital has been evacuated after a patient was discovered with an unexploded bomb lodged inside his rectum - sparking fears it would explode.

Bomb disposal units were deployed to Rangueil Hospital in Toulouse, France, after medics found the eight-inch long artillery shell from 1918 lodged inside the 24-year-old’s anus during surgery.

He was said to be “in a state of extreme discomfort, having inserted a large object up his rectum”.

A security perimeter was set up as emergency services worked to defuse the device.

The shell was declared safe with no risk to the public, according to Le Parisien.

The man, who has not been named, is still recovering from surgery.

