Ministers said this will help to cut bills and create savings that can be reinvested locally.

Hospitals, military sites and prison to receive £74 million for clean energy. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Eight military sites, 82 NHS trusts and one prison will receive a share of £74 million to support clean energy and energy efficiency, the Government has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The money will help frontline services to roll out technologies such as solar panels, heat pumps, battery storage and more efficient lighting. Ministers said this will help to cut bills and create savings that can be reinvested locally. Among those to benefit is Lincoln County Hospital, which will receive £1.2 million to install solar panels. The Harbour mental health hospital in Blackpool will also receive £590,000 to install new battery technology. Read more: Streeting calls for 'national debate' on student loan system in wake of graduate fury Read more: Starmer's future in question amid Labour fury at PM's handling of Mandelson scandal

Several Royal Air Force (RAF) stations, such as RAF Lossiemouth. Picture: Alamy

Several Royal Air Force (RAF) stations, such as RAF Lossiemouth, RAF Waddington and RAF Marham, will get funding for energy upgrades to help manage usage. HMP Channings Wood in Devon will receive £495,000 for solar panels and almost £250,000 for electrical and plumbing works to help reduce heat loss, the Government said. Minister for energy consumers Martin McCluskey said: “More money will go straight to frontline services as hospitals, prisons and military sites benefit from cheaper bills and cutting-edge green technology. “This is our clean power mission in action – cutting bills, investing in public services and providing energy security for our country.”