NHS hospitals are to trial an innovative new treatment for people with a common heart condition.

It is estimated that about 1.5 million people in the UK have AF, which can put patients at a higher risk of stroke.

It is inserted into the heart in a minimally invasive procedure during which patients can remain awake rather than under general anaesthetic.

The device uses electrical pulses to target and destroy heart tissue and stop irregular heart rhythms caused by atrial fibrillation (AF).

Some 15 hospitals will trial the Volt Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System as part of the pilot.

The device, developed by healthcare company Abbott, comprises a small catheter which uses high-energy electrical pulses to destroy targeted tissues in the heart to treat irregular rhythms.

Christopher Piorkowski, chief medical officer of Abbott’s electrophysiology business, said: “We heard the physician feedback that patients need an alternative to general anaesthesia during a PFA ablation procedure that doesn’t sacrifice strong outcomes.

“The Volt PFA System is an option for patients who prefer conscious sedation, which can also lead to faster recovery times and shorter procedures for millions of people who suffer from an abnormal heart rhythm across Europe.”

Some of the first hospitals to use the device are Glenfield Hospital in Leicester, Leeds General Infirmary, the Royal Devon, Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, University Hospital Southampton and the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Stuart Crossland, 57, from Lincolnshire, was the first patient to undergo the procedure at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester.

He said: “I was going into atrial fibrillation around once a month, and each time it left me feeling exhausted and very unwell.

“On one occasion it was so bad that I went straight to the emergency department, which is when I was put on the waiting list for this procedure.

“I was happy to be the first person to have this new treatment, even though it was quite daunting knowing I would be conscious during the procedure rather than going under general anaesthetic.

“The team’s kindness and reassurance made all the difference.

“The procedure itself was quick, and I can’t thank the staff enough – from the nurses and cleaners on the wards to the team carrying out the treatment.

“Six weeks on, I’m already back running 5k, and knowing this could stop my atrial fibrillation for years to come is incredible.”

Dr Riyaz Somani, a consultant cardiologist at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, was one of the first electrophysiologists in the UK to use the Volt PFA system.

He said: “By providing a treatment option that doesn’t require general anaesthetic, we hope to be able to deliver atrial fibrillation ablation not only safely and effectively but also more efficiently, allowing us to treat more patients and help reduce our waiting lists.

“Our initial experience has been overwhelmingly positive, with all patients tolerating the procedure very well with excellent acute success rates.”