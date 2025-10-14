Families of Israeli hostages taken on October 7 has spoken tearfully of their reunions with their stolen loved ones yesterday.

Families of Israeli hostages taken on October 7 has spoken tearfully of their reunions with their stolen loved ones yesterday. Picture: Reuters

By Chay Quinn

Families of Israeli hostages taken on October 7 has spoken tearfully of their reunions with their stolen loved ones yesterday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At a press conference in Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, the families have given a press conference following the release of the remaining 20 living hostages who were released by Hamas as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel. Viki Cohen, the mother of released hostage Nimrod Cohen, emotionally told gathered reporters that "after two years, I can finally breathe". Cohen said that when she saw her son yesterday for the first time since he was taken, they did not need to share a word. She added: "Nimrod returned to us very thin, very tired and exhausted, but with a huge smile on his face." Read More: Hamas to hand over four more hostage bodies as Israel keeps Rafah crossing closed Read More: 'My worst picture of all time': Trump slams 'bad angle' on Time Magazine cover

At a press conference in Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, the families have given a press conference following the release of the remaining 20 living hostages who were released by Hamas as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel. Picture: Reuters

Lishay Miran-Lavi, the wife of released hostage Omri Miran, said that her returned husband is now getting used to being called father again by their two children. Omri was taken from his home in Nahal Oz when his two children, Roni and Alma, were just two and six years old. Lishay also described the moment the children saw their father again, in which they ran into his arms. She told the media: "Since that terrible day, I have been promising to fight until Omri can once again hear himself being called father - yesterday, that promise was finally over." "After 738 days, Omri is finally home. Roni and Alma ran into their fathers' arms. "I would like to say to all the people in Israel that this moment wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for you," she said while acknowledging the role that public pressure had played in securing her husband's release.

Lishay Miran-Lavi, the wife of released hostage Omri Miran, said that her returned husband is now getting used to being called father again by their two children. Picture: Reuters

She said the support was "oxygen" to Omri as he languished in captivity in Gaza. Lishay finished her remarks by thanking US President Donald Trump, but insisting that Hamas must be held accountable for its attacks on October 7, 2023. She concluded: "Hamas must be held accountable for the crimes of October 7. Only through true justice can we rebuild for the victims their families and the future our children deserve." The mother of Matan Angrest, Anat, said she had "no doubt" that she would see her son returned to Israel during his captivity. "Matan is now learning once again what a routine is, from the smallest things like having dinner with a fork and knife," she said.

The mother of Matan Angrest, Anat, said she had "no doubt" that she would see her son returned to Israel during his captivity. Picture: Reuters

The families' statements come as the ceasefire agreement brokered by President Trump comes under strain following Hamas's failure to release the bodies of all hostages who died in captivity. In response to this, Israel has closed the Rafah crossing and only allowed half of the agreed aid to enter Gaza today. The checkpoint, which runs between Gaza and Egypt, will remain closed through Wednesday after the Palestinian militant group failed to hand over the hostage bodies as part of the new ceasefire deal. It is unclear how long the border will stay closed, but three Tel Aviv officials told Reuters it would remain shut through the entirety of Wednesday. Soon after the closure was announced, Hamas told mediators that it would begin the transfer of four more deceased Israeli hostages this evening. The delay in hostage returns comes after Israeli officials said any final settlement must permanently disarm Hamas. US President Donald Trump threatened the terror group: "they will disarm or we will disarm them." The transfer comes after the group released four coffins yesterday, leaving 24 more in Gaza. Mr Trump added: "I want them back."

Donadl Trump said he "wants them back" when asked about the remaining bodies of hostages. Picture: Getty