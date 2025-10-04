Hamas took 48 Israeli hostages, 28 of whom are believed to have died.

Benjamin Netanyahu says the hostages will be returned 'in coming days'. Picture: Sky

By Jacob Paul

The hostages taken during Hamas’ terror attacks on October 7 will be returned “in [the] coming days”, Benjamin Netanyahu said as he called off Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

The Israeli Prime Minister said he will bring “all the hostages home” after Hamas agreed to parts of Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza. “Those who are alive and those who have passed away and the IDF will remain in the depths of the Gaza Strip,” he said in address to the nation on Saturday night. There are 48 Israeli hostages, 28 of whom are thought to have died. Mr Netnanyahu also called off further bombing unless Hamas refuses to agree, saying Israel is “on the brink of a great achievement” as negotiators “finalise the technical deals”. “Hamas and the Gaza strip will be disarmed completely,” Mr Netanyahu added. But he warned: “This will either be achieved through Trump’s plan, which means a peaceful plan, or through the [Israeli] army, which means the easy way or the hard way. But in all cases it will be achieved.” Read more: Hamas ‘ready for lasting peace’, Trump claims - as group agrees to release hostages Read more: Starmer urges 'respect the grief of British Jews' amid calls to widen police powers ahead of pro-Palestine protests

Trump and Netanyahu announcing the peace plan during a joint news conference last week. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has claimed Israel agreed to an “initial withdrawal line” which has been shown and shared with Hamas. He added in a Truth Social post: “When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, STAY TUNED!” Earlier, Mr Trump warned Hamas would have until 6pm on Sunday to agree to the deal, or "all hell" will break out.

After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next… pic.twitter.com/0VfaMSOqQ1 — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 4, 2025

Palestinians in Gaza prepare to migrate North as Hamas agrees to parts of Trump's deal. Picture: Getty

He also urged Israel to “immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!” "Right now, it's far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out," Mr Trump added on Truth Social. The US President unveiled the 20-point peace plan earlier this week alongside Mr Netanyahu.

Branding the agreement a "special day" in an Oval Office address, President Trump said Hamas are ready for "lasting peace". Sir Keir Starmer has labelled the partial acceptance of the peace plan as a "significant step forwards" and called for an "agreement without delay". Hamas said it has accepted elements of the plan to end the nearly two-year war, including being willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians. The plan proposes an immediate end to fighting and the release within 72 hours of the 20 living hostages held by Hamas - as well as the remains of hostages thought to be dead - in exchange for hundreds of detained Gazans. In a statement, Hamas said it also "renews its agreement to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats), based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support."

Trump announced a peace deal to end Israel's on-going war in Gaza. Picture: Alamy