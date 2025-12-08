A man who died after falling from a hot air balloon took his own life, an inquest has concluded.

Footage from the balloon shows that he "waved" at a camera in the basket immediately before he fell to his death.

Assistant Coroner Sally Morgan concluded at West Sussex Coroner's Court in Horsham on Monday that Mr Garzon had an "intention" to die by suicide when he left the balloon.

After a search lasting more than four hours, using drones, officers and dogs, his body was found on farmland nearby, having sustained "traumatic injuries".

Jesus Lato Garzon, 33, from Watford, was reported to have fallen at 9.23am on September 19 near Newpound Common, Wisborough Green, West Sussex.

Mr Garzon, who had worked as a lifeguard, was among 16 passengers and a pilot to board a Virgin Balloon Flight from Billingshurst, West Sussex, having bought the flight experience.

He spoke to the pilot when he arrived at the airfield at 6.15am who had "no concerns" about his fitness to fly, the court heard.

Detective Sergeant Elaine Keating told the coroner: "Everybody was aware that there was a camera to record the flight, and the pilot asked them to look at the camera to take a photo.

"Jesus turned and waved at the camera and then climbed out of the balloon."

She added that he then "very quickly" left the balloon, leaving "no opportunity" for the other passengers to stop him.

Members of Mr Garzon's family attended the inquest via video-link from Spain assisted by an interpreter in court.

He was described as a "much-loved son, family member and friend" and had not previously expressed any mental health concerns to his GP.

The balloon was separated into five sections, and Mr Garzon was with three other passengers, the court heard.

They set off late due to fog, after a safety briefing, at approximately 8.45am, and police had "no concerns" about the safety of the flight.

Mr Garzon's body was found with a note, which the coroner found indicated he had intended to die by suicide.

Mrs Morgan said: "I should make it clear it's not for this court to determine why Jesus took the actions he did and I'm not going to speculate as to what was going on in his mind at the time."

After the incident, a Virgin Balloon Flights spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are first and foremost with the individual's family at this incredibly difficult time.

"We are also deeply mindful of the experience of all passengers involved, and their wellbeing and peace of mind remain a priority.

"We kindly ask that privacy is respected, as the welfare and safety of our passengers and the public is always our utmost concern."