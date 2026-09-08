People who had very hot drinks had around a three times higher risk of cancer compared to those who said they had drinks warm, researchers found

Very hot drinks increase the risk of oesophageal cancer, the largest study of its kind has concluded. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Very hot drinks increase the risk of oesophageal cancer, the largest study of its kind has concluded.

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Funded by Cancer Research UK and examining data from across the UK, experts found clear evidence of a link, though the overall risk is very small. Studies have previously linked hot drinks to oesophageal cancer, but this is the most comprehensive to examine the issue. In it, people who said they enjoyed hot drinks had around a 1.7 times higher risk of cancer, while those who drank them very hot had around a three times higher risk compared to those who said they have drinks warm. Consuming six or more hot drinks per day also pushed up the risk compared to drinking fewer than six. Read More: Over 200 patients harmed by children's surgeon, according to mistakenly shared update Read More: Abuse of RNLI staff and volunteers is 'wholly unacceptable', the charity’s chief executive says

The study did not record the temperature of drinks but, in 2016, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified drinking very hot beverages (above 65C) as “probably carcinogenic”. Picture: Alamy

The study did not record the temperature of drinks but, in 2016, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified drinking very hot beverages (above 65C) as “probably carcinogenic”. Letting drinks cool down before drinking or adding cold milk can negate the risk, experts have agreed. The new study said the temperature at which coffee and tea is drunk in Western populations is estimated to be around 60C. Fiona Osgun, head of health information at Cancer Research UK, said: “While the risk of being diagnosed with this cancer remains relatively low in the UK, this research does add to the evidence that drinking very hot drinks could increase the risk of oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma. “There is however a simple step people can take – let a cuppa cool down a little before taking a sip. “And the most important ways to reduce the risk of this cancer type are not smoking and cutting down on alcohol.” Experts believe very hot drinks may damage the cells lining the oesophagus, which could increase the chance of cancer developing.