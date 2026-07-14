Several fires at schools across Britain over the past year have prompted safety concerns over appropriate materials

Solar panels on the roof of the Priory school in Lewes, East Sussex. Set up by OVESCo community investors. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A string of solar panel fires at schools across Suffolk have forced officials to turn off energy systems mounted above classrooms over safety fears - as the British heatwave continues.

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Concerned town hall officials have reportedly switched off 80 separate energy systems powering classrooms across Suffolk following three separate blazes in under a year. It comes as wildfires continue to burn in 19 locations across England and Wales as the UK continues to bake, with more heat-health warnings issued for much of the country. Seven English regions have been issued with yellow alerts between Tuesday and Friday by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) this week as the Met Office forecasts temperature peaks of 33C in south-central regions. It's also been revealed that another 81 solar panels were also disconnected in Northumberland last summer following a fire at a primary school. It's raised questions about the suitability of materials used to construct schools amid rising summer temperatures, with fires leading to growing safety fears. Read more: Hands off the Falklands! Foreign Secretary insists sovereignty ‘not going to change’ and tells fans ‘focus on the football' Read more: Excess heat added to hazard list for landlords to tackle fast in social housing

Solar panels on a school roof in St Just, Cornwall, UK. Picture: Alamy

Suffolk County Council's switch off, affecting panels mounted on schools between 2011 and 2016, marks the latest precautionary measure after a fire took place at Sidegate Lane Primary School in Ipswich on June 24th, the Daily Mail reports. The building was subsequently evacuated after staff smelt smoke, ultimately raising security concerns. The fire brigade confirmed a full investigation was not required given "it has been confirmed beyond reasonable doubt that the cause was a solar panel on the roof". A separate recent incident saw a fire on the roof of Brooklands Primary School a stone's throw away in Brantham, with another blaze at East Bergholt Primary School last August also being blamed on solar panels. It comes amid soaring temperatures across the UK, with emergency services currently dealing with 19 active wildfire incidents. Fire and rescue teams dealing with a combination of large moorland and agricultural fires, according to the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC).

Solar panels on a school roof two of which have been vandalised Ipswich Suffolk UK. Picture: Alamy