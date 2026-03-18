Early morning sea swimmers enjoy a dip just after sunrise in Brighton on a beautiful sunny day with temperatures forecast to reach 20 degrees in some parts of Britain today. Picture: Simon Dack / Alamy Live News

By Alice Padgett

Forecasters say parts of the UK could enjoy the hottest day of the year so far on Wednesday, with sunshine pushing temperatures well above average for March.

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Britain could be warmer than Ibiza this week as temperatures are set to surge across large parts of the country. Forecasters say London could hit 19C on Wednesday afternoon, while some weather models suggest parts of south-east England may reach 20C. Much of southern and central England is expected to see highs of around 18C, with Wales and northern parts of England reaching 16C to 17C. Read More: UK to be hotter than Athens as temperatures could reach 20C on 'hottest day of the year so far'

People out and about enjoying the warm sunshine and beautiful Spring blossom in St James's Park in London today. Picture: Maureen McLean/Alamy Live News

A stunning sunset over rural Flintshire near the village of Lixwm in North Wales yesterday. Picture: DGDImages/Alamy Live News

Scotland and Northern Ireland are likely to stay slightly cooler. If temperatures do reach 20C, it would make Wednesday the hottest day of the year so far. The current high for 2026 stands at 19.2C, recorded in London on 5 March. By comparison, Ibiza is forecast to see highs of 16C on Wednesday, while Zante is expected to reach 15C.

MET Office weather map for this afternoon. Picture: MET office