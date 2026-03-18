Brits brace for 'hottest day of year so far' as temperatures set to hit 20C
Forecasters say parts of the UK could enjoy the hottest day of the year so far on Wednesday, with sunshine pushing temperatures well above average for March.
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Britain could be warmer than Ibiza this week as temperatures are set to surge across large parts of the country.
Forecasters say London could hit 19C on Wednesday afternoon, while some weather models suggest parts of south-east England may reach 20C.
Much of southern and central England is expected to see highs of around 18C, with Wales and northern parts of England reaching 16C to 17C.
Read More: UK to be hotter than Athens as temperatures could reach 20C on 'hottest day of the year so far'
Scotland and Northern Ireland are likely to stay slightly cooler.
If temperatures do reach 20C, it would make Wednesday the hottest day of the year so far.
The current high for 2026 stands at 19.2C, recorded in London on 5 March.
By comparison, Ibiza is forecast to see highs of 16C on Wednesday, while Zante is expected to reach 15C.
The Met Office says the warm spell should continue beyond midweek, with “frequent spells of pleasant spring sunshine” expected in the coming days.
Its outlook says: “It will quickly turn more settled everywhere, with most places predominantly dry.”But forecasters have warned there could still be some colder nights, with a risk of frost and fog in places.
High pressure is expected to become the dominant feature later in the week, bringing plenty of dry weather and warm sunshine for many, although some eastern coastal areas may feel chillier in easterly breezes.