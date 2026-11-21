Hotel Chocolat issues urgent product recall over salmonella risk
The chocolate manufacturer said the recall involved a “small number of products as a precautionary measure due to a potential risk of salmonella associated with a pistachio paste ingredient used in manufacture”.
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Hotel Chocolat has recalled some of its Christmas boxes over a risk of salmonella in pistachios.
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The British chocolate manufacturer said the recall involved a “small number of products as a precautionary measure due to a potential risk of salmonella associated with a pistachio paste ingredient used in manufacture”.
It added that “salmonella has not been detected in any finished Hotel Chocolat products”.
The products recalled include some of the brand’s Christmas chocolate boxes purchased between October 2 and October 8, and the Food Standards Agency asked customers to check whether any purchased products match specific lot codes in the recall notice.
No other Hotel Chocolat products are included in the recall.
The Food Standards Agency said people experiencing these symptoms “should stay away from work, school or nursery until you have stopped having symptoms for at least 48 hours to avoid passing it on to others”.
Saturday 21 November - Hotel Chocolat recalls several chocolate products because of the possible presence of Salmonella #FoodAlert https://t.co/3hdx22kD3S pic.twitter.com/psiwSkexpy— Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) November 21, 2026
In its recall notice, the chocolate manufacturer said: “Hotel Chocolat is recalling a small number of products as a precautionary measure due to a potential risk of salmonella associated with a pistachio paste ingredient used in manufacture.
“Salmonella has not been detected in any finished Hotel Chocolat products.
“However, following notification within our ingredient supply chain that raw pistachios used in the manufacture of the pistachio paste may be linked to a salmonella contamination incident, we have taken the decision to initiate this precautionary recall.”
The Food Standards Agency said customers should not eat any affected products.
In a statement, it added: “Instead, return them to the store where you purchased them where you will be given a replacement or refund.
“For further information, please contact Hotel Chocolat Customer Care on 03444 932323 or help@hotelchocolat.com.”