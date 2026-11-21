Hotel Chocolat has recalled some of its Christmas boxes over a risk of salmonella in pistachios.

The British chocolate manufacturer said the recall involved a “small number of products as a precautionary measure due to a potential risk of salmonella associated with a pistachio paste ingredient used in manufacture”.

It added that “salmonella has not been detected in any finished Hotel Chocolat products”.

The products recalled include some of the brand’s Christmas chocolate boxes purchased between October 2 and October 8, and the Food Standards Agency asked customers to check whether any purchased products match specific lot codes in the recall notice.

No other Hotel Chocolat products are included in the recall.

The Food Standards Agency said people experiencing these symptoms “should stay away from work, school or nursery until you have stopped having symptoms for at least 48 hours to avoid passing it on to others”.