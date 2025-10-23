Pamela Mogford was found dead in Bellow Ridge, Buckinghamshire, in February 2022

By Alex Storey

The owner of a hotel chain and his sister have been charged with the murder of their 100-year-old "mother" over three years after her death.

Pamela Mogford was found dead in Bellow Ridge in Buckinghamshire in February 2022. Thames Valley Police later said its major crime unit was investigating and confirmed on Thursday that Jeremy Mogford, 78, and Sarah Pickering, 71, have been charged with murder and one count of attempted murder. Mogford has claimed the allegations are "nonsense," adding that doctors declared their centenarian mother died of natural causes at the time.

Mogford, of St Giles, Oxford, and Pickering, of Back Lane, Guildford, appeared at Oxford Magistrates and Crown Court on Thursday. The force said: “Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, man and a woman have today (23/10) been charged in connection with a murder investigation in Buckinghamshire. "Jeremy Mogford, 78, and Sarah Pickering, 71, have each been charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. "The charges relate to the death of 100-year-old woman, Pamela Mogford, on 15 February 2022 in Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire."