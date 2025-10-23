Hotel owner, 78, and sister, 71, charged with murder of 100-year-old 'mum'
Pamela Mogford was found dead in Bellow Ridge, Buckinghamshire, in February 2022
The owner of a hotel chain and his sister have been charged with the murder of their 100-year-old "mother" over three years after her death.
Listen to this article
Pamela Mogford was found dead in Bellow Ridge in Buckinghamshire in February 2022.
Thames Valley Police later said its major crime unit was investigating and confirmed on Thursday that Jeremy Mogford, 78, and Sarah Pickering, 71, have been charged with murder and one count of attempted murder.
Mogford has claimed the allegations are "nonsense," adding that doctors declared their centenarian mother died of natural causes at the time.
Read more: Met Police deploy drones to fight crime across London
Read more: End of the culture war police: Met to stop non-crime hate investigations after Graham Linehan probe
Mogford, of St Giles, Oxford, and Pickering, of Back Lane, Guildford, appeared at Oxford Magistrates and Crown Court on Thursday.
The force said: “Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, man and a woman have today (23/10) been charged in connection with a murder investigation in Buckinghamshire.
"Jeremy Mogford, 78, and Sarah Pickering, 71, have each been charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.
"The charges relate to the death of 100-year-old woman, Pamela Mogford, on 15 February 2022 in Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire."
The spokesperson added: "Now that charges have been made, the force will not be in a position to provide any further details as proceedings are now active.
"Pickering and Mogford appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court and Oxford Crown Court today (23/10) via video link and were released on court bail."
They are due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on March 13, next year.
Issuing a statement through his representatives, Mogford told The Sun: "I have co-operated fully with this investigation and, as I have said to the police, this accusation is complete nonsense.
"Our mother was nearly 101 years old and died, as her doctor stated, of old age."
Mogford founded various independent hotels and restaurants in Oxford including the Old Bank Hotel and Old Parsonage Hotel, Quod Restaurant, and Parsonage Grill.