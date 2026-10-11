I have two busy hotels full of guests and getting great reviews, but we're not making any money.

That, for me, sums up one of the biggest problems facing Britain's hospitality industry today.

From the outside, a hotel can look like a successful business. Guests are coming to visit, rooms are full, reviews are positive and demand is being met. But filling rooms is only one part of the success story. What matters is what is left after you have paid wages, business rates, energy bills, suppliers, taxes and all the other costs of keeping the doors open.

Britain's hospitality scene is under significant pressure right now. But it's not falling behind due to a lack of demand or ambition. It's being taxed from every angle and facing rising costs, making it increasingly difficult for even successful businesses to remain profitable. No business, no matter how adaptable, can survive that system.

This is the issue we're seeing across the industry: businesses can be popular, busy and provide exactly what customers want, while still struggling to stay financially viable.

The hospitality industry has shown incredible resilience in recent years. It has survived the impact of Brexit, lockdowns, price increases, supply chain issues and most recently, the cost-of-living crisis. Cafés, pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels and music venues are all working hard to keep people employed and support their communities.

Over the recent years, hospitality businesses have been hit with increased National Minimum Wage, higher Employer National Insurance Contributions, reduced business rates relief, increased alcohol duty and other regulatory restraints. And now there's a tourist tax too.

None of these measures exist outside of each other. Instead, they have created a perfect storm that is bringing the hospitality industry to its knees.

These costs don’t disappear simply because a hotel is booked and busy. In fact, running a busy operation can mean employing more people, using more energy, increasing supplies and taking on more costs that come with delivering an exceptional customer experience.

To put this into perspective, my businesses are facing close to £1 million more in taxes. These costs are not something that smaller businesses or even bigger businesses can simply accept; they mean higher prices for customers, fewer staff, reduced hours and in many cases, closure.

The UK also has one of the highest VAT rates for hospitality in all of Europe at 20%, compared with 10% in countries such as Spain, France and Italy.

That is why the conversation around the hospitality industry cannot simply be about how many customers are coming through the door. The more important question is whether the government policies affecting businesses and customers are fit for purpose.

A thriving hospitality industry is crucial to keeping unemployment low. The industry contributes £96bn a year to the British economy, while pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels collectively employ millions of people – often in regions where job opportunities are limited.

The reality is that the hospitality industry is one of the UK's strongest contributors to the economy. It creates jobs, supports British producers and drives footfall into towns and cities. When it is supported, it pays back many times over in revenue, employment and social value.

That’s why hospitality needs change and action. It needs a fairer system, including a reduction in VAT that gives venues the relief to invest, hire and grow. And most importantly, it needs stable and consistent Government support so businesses can plan confidently and securely.

Because ultimately, the biggest warning sign isn't an empty hotel. It's a full one that still cannot make money.

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Steve Perez is CEO and founder of Global Brands, Casa Hotel and Peak Edge Hotel.

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