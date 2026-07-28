The Prime Minister has taken office at a pivotal moment for the UK hotel and hospitality sector.

The new Government must do more to support our hotels

For generations, our industry has provided young people their first ever experience of work, with opportunities to gain important life skills such as resilience and teamwork. And for so many, it has also provided a lifelong career. Today, hospitality remains the largest employer of young people with nearly 39% of its workforce aged 16–24 – and as a sector it is the UK’s third largest employer overall. More than 17,000 people work across Hilton's 200 UK hotels alone.

Hotels provide vital routes into work, often as a pathway for people not currently in employment, education or training, those from disadvantaged backgrounds or with disabilities. However, this role as a career entry point is under severe pressure just when our young people need opportunities and our country needs growth.

Alan Milburn’s interim report on young people and work rightly calls for reforms to apprenticeships and training to better meet young people’s needs. With more than one million now economically inactive, the UK needs more investment in technical education to expand pathways into hospitality, and strengthen connections between employers, schools and colleges.

But none of this will work if the cost of employing people keeps rising. Government policy is threatening job creation and investment, with increased National Insurance contributions - compounded by a proposed holiday tax, high VAT and energy costs - squeezing the sector. So, whilst the recent support for pubs and clubs is welcome, it is essential that hotels are included in future business rates reforms as they are being disproportionately impacted by business rates changes and other taxes.

The numbers are stark. The average hotel’s business rates bill is increasing by 115% over the next three years. And recent Oxford Economics analysis suggests the current Government’s proposed levy on overnight stays could reduce tourism spending by £1.8 billion and result in 33,000 job losses per annum.

On top of this, the UK’s 20% VAT rate on hospitality is also among the highest in Europe - almost three times Germany’s and double the rate applied in France, Italy and Spain.

The hotel sector cannot continue to absorb these never-ending cost increases. We need to learn from other countries which recognise the role hospitality and tourism play in regional and national growth strategies. If the new Government does not change approach, investment will move elsewhere, and the sector’s ability to create jobs and growth will further weaken.

The Government must consider lifting these burdens in response to Milburn’s final report in September. Cutting hospitality VAT to 10%, in line with Europe, ensuring National Insurance Contributions are zero-rated for all under 24s and delivering meaningful reforms to business rates to support the whole of the sector would be a major boost.

Hospitality can be at the centre of future economic growth and open the door to work for a generation. But this depends on having the policies in place to support job creation, not hinder it.

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Stephen Cassidy is Senior Vice President of UK & Ireland at Hilton.

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