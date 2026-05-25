Hottest bank holiday on record sees 'historic' temperatures across UK as mercury set to hit 34C
Brits are bracing themselves for yet another day of unprecedented temperatures as the bank holiday heatwave continues across the country.
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If you've had trouble sleeping over the past couple of nights, today's bank holiday is set to be the hottest on record, with temperatures of 34C predicted in London and the South East of England.
This comes after the UK saw its hottest May day in 79 years on Sunday, with a high of 32.3C in the capital.
Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “We rarely see temperatures above 35C, even in the summer months, so to see temperatures getting close to 35C in May is, as I say, pretty historic.”
Saturday was the first time temperatures had passed 30C this year.
We’ve provisionally recorded the UK’s highest daily minimum temperature for May on record 🌡️— Met Office (@metoffice) May 25, 2026
Temperatures didn’t fall below 19.4°C at Kenley Airfield overnight, provisionally breaking the previous May record of 18.9°C set back in 1944 pic.twitter.com/r7A2hT6G2F
This bank holiday also broke the UK’s highest daily minimum for May on record as temperatures didn't fall below 19.4C overnight.
This comes after UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued its first amber health alert of 2026 on Friday, warning that there is a risk of a significant impact across health and social care services. The alert will remain in place until Wednesday.
The heat is considered to be dangerous for some vulnerable groups including older adults as their bodies struggle to regulate temperature.
Age UK recommends staying inside during the hottest hours of the day, between 11am and 3pm, and having regular cold baths or showers.
Age UK charity director Caroline Abrahams said: “We can all help older people stay safe during periods of hot weather by checking in on older relatives, friends and neighbours to see if they need anything or are struggling with the heat.
“Offering to pick up shopping or medication, or even lending a fan, can make a real difference.”