Brits are bracing themselves for yet another day of unprecedented temperatures as the bank holiday heatwave continues across the country.

If you've had trouble sleeping over the past couple of nights, today's bank holiday is set to be the hottest on record, with temperatures of 34C predicted in London and the South East of England.

This comes after the UK saw its hottest May day in 79 years on Sunday, with a high of 32.3C in the capital.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “We rarely see temperatures above 35C, even in the summer months, so to see temperatures getting close to 35C in May is, as I say, pretty historic.”

Saturday was the first time temperatures had passed 30C this year.