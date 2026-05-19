Brits to bask in sun as hottest day of year expected over Bank Holiday weekend
Sunshine and showers are expected for the first half of the week, before temperatures start to rise.
The UK is on track to see its hottest day of the year so far later this week, with temperatures in parts of the country expected to reach 30C.
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The UK’s cool and unsettled weather will make way for increasingly warm conditions on Friday, with the warmest day of the year so far on the way and pleasant weather at times through the weekend.
While there is also a chance of thundery rain in places, temperatures should remain warm or very warm through Saturday and into Sunday.
Sunday sees high pressure becoming the dominant influence, allowing temperatures to remain above average and reducing the chance of rain.
This follows through to the start of next week with warm and fine weather likely for many.
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Heard it's warming up?— Met Office (@metoffice) May 19, 2026
Temperatures are on the rise later in the week and after the recent chilly spell it will feel markedly warmer📈
It won't be entirely dry; thunderstorms are possible on Saturday - but it will be a fine and warm long weekend for the vast majority🌤️🌡️ pic.twitter.com/zJzjfv5GEE
Throughout the following week, high pressure is expected to remain in place for much of the UK, meaning the fine weather is likely to continue for most places.
Some patchy rain may affect the far north at times, and perhaps a few showers in the far south.
Temperatures are expected to be above normal, feeling very warm at times, with light winds.
Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Tony Wisson said: “The weather later this week will feel like a marked contrast from recent days, with warm, fine and settled weather for many.
"While the warmth will persist through the Bank Holiday weekend, conditions will turn more unsettled later Friday and into Saturday, with a mix of cloud, showers and longer spells of rain.
“There is also the chance of thundery rain in places. Nonetheless, temperatures should remain warm or very warm through Saturday and into Sunday, with highs around 26°C in the south across the weekend and into next week.”