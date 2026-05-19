The UK is on track to see its hottest day of the year so far later this week, with temperatures in parts of the country expected to reach 30C.

The UK’s cool and unsettled weather will make way for increasingly warm conditions on Friday, with the warmest day of the year so far on the way and pleasant weather at times through the weekend.

While there is also a chance of thundery rain in places, temperatures should remain warm or very warm through Saturday and into Sunday.

Sunday sees high pressure becoming the dominant influence, allowing temperatures to remain above average and reducing the chance of rain.

This follows through to the start of next week with warm and fine weather likely for many.

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