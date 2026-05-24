Parts of the UK were as hot as the Mediterranean on Sunday, with temperatures expected to soar above 34C on Monday

People enjoy the hottest days of the year so far in Sunny spring bank holiday weather around Hampstead heath, London. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The UK saw its hottest May day for at least 79 years on Sunday as “historic” temperatures are set to break records for the warmest bank holiday Monday.

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Parts of the UK were as hot as the Mediterranean, with a high of 32.3C at Kew Gardens in south-west London, but Monday’s temperatures are expected to soar even higher to 34C in Greater London and across south-east England. Wales and Northern Ireland also reached 2026 record temperatures of 27.4C in Cardiff and 23.4C in Armagh on Sunday. Scotland saw highs of 23.5C in Edinburgh on Sunday, just 0.1C below the current record of 23.6C in Aboyne on May 1. It comes as the Met Office said heatwave conditions have now been met in eight parts of England – Heathrow in Greater London, Benson in Oxfordshire, Brooms Barn in Suffolk, High Beech in Essex, Kew Gardens in London, Northolt in London, Santon Downham in Suffolk and Writtle in Essex. Read more: Britain sizzles with record-breaking bank holiday temperatures of 32C forecast and 'tropical nights' ahead Read more: Hackney fire causes severe Tube delays as 60 firefighters tackle blaze

Tonight will be a warm and uncomfortable night for sleeping in the south📈



Temperatures may not fall below 20°C in a few spots - this is known as a tropical night, uncommon in mid-summer, let alone May🌴



The highest daily minimum temperature record for May could be broken 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/mxVBiVwszi — Met Office (@metoffice) May 24, 2026

The Met Office said that Santon Downham was the first location to meet the criteria at around 11.30am and its heatwave threshold is 27C for three consecutive days. It was closely followed by Heathrow, where the criteria is three consecutive days at 28C, at around 11.50am. Tom Morgan, a Met Office meteorologist, said: “We rarely see temperatures above 35C, even in the summer months, so to see temperatures getting close to 35C in May is, as I say, pretty historic.” He said overnight temperatures could also lead to records being broken, staying above 20C and being “uncomfortable for sleeping”. Saturday was the first time this year that the UK had passed 30C and Sunday was even hotter the hottest May temperature since 1947. Although Monday is set to be hot for many parts of England, north-west Scotland will be breezier and damper with thicker clouds.

A person swims in the sky pool near the US Embassy in Nine Elms, south London. Picture: PA Media

Heat is considered to be more dangerous for older adults as their bodies struggle to regulate temperature and Age UK is recommending they stay inside during the hottest hours of the day, which are between 11am and 3pm, and have regular cold baths or showers. Caroline Abrahams, Age UK charity director, said: “We can all help older people stay safe during periods of hot weather by checking in on older relatives, friends and neighbours to see if they need anything or are struggling with the heat. “Offering to pick up shopping or medication, or even lending a fan, can make a real difference.” Animals at London Zoo who are used to milder temperatures have been given ice lollies to keep cool in the hot temperatures, a spokesperson said. Predators are being fed blood-based ice lollies, otters are snacking on ice lollies made of frozen shrimp and crayfish and gorillas are hydrating with lollies made from fruit teas.

The intense high pressure has prompted the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to issue rare, amber heat alerts across multiple regions due to the health risks for vulnerable people. Picture: Getty