Hottest May day on record as temperatures hit 33.5C
The searing temperature was recorded at Heathrow just after midday, beating the all-time May record
Brits basking in sunshine once again on Monday as temperatures soared to a record-breaking 33.5°C, beating the previous all-time May record.
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The provisional temperature, recorded at Heathrow in west London, broke the previous all-time record for May, marking the country’s highest May temperature in at least 79 years.
Monday's forecast signalled another day of unprecedented temperatures, as the bank holiday heatwave continues and Brits across the UK basked in spring sunshine amid soaring temperatures.
The Met Office confirmed the temperature shortly after midday.
Temperature records are usually broken by tenths of a degree, not several degrees, marking a notable shift in temperature.
Parts of the South and South East are forecast to hit 34C or 35C on Monday and Tuesday as heatwaves continue.
Last week there were lows of minus 5C in Scotland and daytime temperatures more widely peaked at about 14C to 15C.
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Temperatures at Heathrow have recently reached 33.5°C, provisionally beating the all-time May record pic.twitter.com/PVJiLkOQGY— Met Office (@metoffice) May 25, 2026
If you've had trouble sleeping over the past couple of nights, today's bank holiday is set to be the hottest on record, with temperatures of 34C predicted in London and the South East of England.
This comes after the UK saw its hottest May day in 79 years on Sunday, with a high of 32.3C in the capital.
Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “We rarely see temperatures above 35C, even in the summer months, so to see temperatures getting close to 35C in May is, as I say, pretty historic.”
Saturday was the first time temperatures had passed 30C this year.
This bank holiday also broke the UK’s highest daily minimum for May on record as temperatures didn't fall below 19.4C overnight.
This comes after UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued its first amber health alert of 2026 on Friday, warning that there is a risk of a significant impact across health and social care services. The alert will remain in place until Wednesday.
The heat is considered to be dangerous for some vulnerable groups including older adults as their bodies struggle to regulate temperature.
We’ve provisionally recorded the UK’s highest daily minimum temperature for May on record 🌡️— Met Office (@metoffice) May 25, 2026
Temperatures didn’t fall below 19.4°C at Kenley Airfield overnight, provisionally breaking the previous May record of 18.9°C set back in 1944 pic.twitter.com/r7A2hT6G2F
Age UK recommends staying inside during the hottest hours of the day, between 11am and 3pm, and having regular cold baths or showers.
Age UK charity director Caroline Abrahams said: “We can all help older people stay safe during periods of hot weather by checking in on older relatives, friends and neighbours to see if they need anything or are struggling with the heat.
“Offering to pick up shopping or medication, or even lending a fan, can make a real difference.”