Brits basking in sunshine once again on Monday as temperatures soared to a record-breaking 33.5°C, beating the previous all-time May record.

The provisional temperature, recorded at Heathrow in west London, broke the previous all-time record for May, marking the country’s highest May temperature in at least 79 years.

Monday's forecast signalled another day of unprecedented temperatures, as the bank holiday heatwave continues and Brits across the UK basked in spring sunshine amid soaring temperatures.

The Met Office confirmed the temperature shortly after midday.

Temperature records are usually broken by tenths of a degree, not several degrees, marking a notable shift in temperature.

Parts of the South and South East are forecast to hit 34C or 35C on Monday and Tuesday as heatwaves continue.

Last week there were lows of minus 5C in Scotland and daytime temperatures more widely peaked at about 14C to 15C.

Read more: New national forest given up to £7.5 million funding boost by Government

Read more: Hottest bank holiday on record as mercury soars