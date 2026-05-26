The UK has recorded its all-time hottest meteorological spring temperature as part of London hit 35C on Tuesday. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Tuesday is the hottest day in May on record as temperatures have provisionally reached 35C in parts of London, the Met Office said.

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The record-breaking temperatures were hit at Heathrow and Kew Gardens in the capital, breaking the record for the highest May temperatures for a second day running. On Monday, the UK experienced what had been the hottest meteorological spring temperature on record when Kew Gardens in south-west London hit 34.8C. An amber health warning has been extended by 24 hours for several regions in England.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said amber alerts for the South West, South East, London, East and West Midlands and the East of England will remain in place until 5pm on Thursday May 28, along with yellow alerts for the North West and North East. The alerts had previously been in place until 5pm on Wednesday May 27, while the yellow alert issued for the South West has also been escalated to amber. Read more: Too hot for trains? Travel chaos into main London station as trains delayed following reports of smoke on tracks Read more: Amber heat alert issued for parts of England extended by 24 hours - as record May temperature could be broken again

A man tries to cool down in the hot weather in London's King's Cross. Picture: Alamy

An amber warning remains in place. Picture: PA

The heat could be reduced because thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the South West, West Midlands, East Midlands and East of England between 3pm and 10pm on Tuesday. Isolated thunderstorms with lightning, hail and gusty winds are expected, the Met Office said, while there is potential for 30mm of rain in less than an hour. The RAC has warned drivers to ensure their windscreen wipers are fit for purpose ahead of the storms. “With thunderstorms forecast which could result in 30mm of rain in less than an hour, it’s vital windscreen wipers are fit for purpose,” a spokesperson for the breakdown service said. “We were particularly concerned by reports at the weekend about an increase in the number of motorists around England and Wales who were prosecuted for not maintaining their windscreen wipers, something which is crucial during a thunderstorm.” The RAC had a 20% increase in car breakdowns over the bank holiday, the spokesperson added.

The men only pond is packed in Hampstead heath, London. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

The UK experienced a “tropical night” on Monday as the record for the warmest minimum temperature for May was broken for the second consecutive day. Temperatures did not fall below 20C overnight on Monday in parts of the UK, with 21.3C recorded at Kenley Airfield, south London. Met Office chief forecaster Andy Page said the “exceptional” late-spring heat will continue for much of this week, with more “tropical nights” expected. “Last night provisionally recorded the warmest May night on record, and we’re likely to see further very warm nights in the south over the coming days,” he said. “There is a chance a few places will experience a ‘tropical night’ in the south of England and in Wales tonight, which is where temperatures don’t fall below 20C.” The highest temperatures will shift westwards on Wednesday, with northern areas feeling more of the warmth on Thursday, Mr Page said. Temperatures will return to near-normal by Sunday and there will be an increased chance of showers, he added.

Elephants are hosed down with water to keep them cool at Chester Zoo. Picture: Alamy