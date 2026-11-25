Imagine opening a letter informing you that you’ve been caught driving in a bus lane in London.

There’s just one problem. You haven’t been to London.

A few days later, another letter arrives. This time, it’s a demand for an unpaid parking charge somewhere else in the country.

Then comes a demand for an unpaid congestion charge.

You haven’t committed any of these offences, but someone has cloned your number plate and is driving around committing them in your name.

And suddenly, despite being the victim of a crime, you’re the one being pursued for money.

How can that possibly be right?

Number plate cloning is a growing problem in Britain, with criminals copying legitimate vehicle registration plates to evade detection, avoid charges and conceal their identities.

A new police reporting system in England and Wales is intended to make it easier for victims to report number plate cloning, with the DVLA also being notified.

I welcome this development, but I believe it only addresses part of the problem, because reporting the crime is one thing, dealing with the potentially relentless stream of fines, payment demands and threatening letters that follow is quite another.

And this is where I believe the system is fundamentally unfair.

Britain has become increasingly reliant on automatic number plate recognition technology.

We use it to enforce parking restrictions, collect congestion charges, monitor clean air zones and identify vehicles involved in traffic offences.

The technology allows authorities and private parking companies to issue vast numbers of penalties and charges without necessarily having any direct interaction with the motorist.

It is quick, efficient and relatively inexpensive.

But there is a fundamental weakness.

A camera can identify a number plate. It cannot necessarily establish that the vehicle displaying it is the genuine vehicle to which that registration belongs.

When a criminal exploits that weakness, it is often the innocent motorist who is left dealing with the consequences.

As a consumer lawyer, what particularly concerns me is the imbalance between the ease with which organisations can issue demands for money and the difficulties innocent motorists can face challenging them.

A parking company can issue a charge using an automated system in seconds.

Yet the recipient may have to spend hours gathering evidence, completing appeal forms, making telephone calls and explaining that the vehicle photographed isn’t theirs.

They might need to provide photographs of their own car, CCTV footage, employment records or other evidence demonstrating that their vehicle was somewhere else at the relevant time.

And just when they think they’ve resolved the problem, another demand arrives from a different organisation.

So the whole process starts again.

Why should victims of crime be expected to repeatedly demonstrate that they haven’t done something wrong?

Surely, in an age when organisations can share information and issue automated demands for payment, we should be capable of developing a system that helps protect innocent motorists just as efficiently.

I believe that once a credible report of number plate cloning has been made to the police, there should be a mechanism for relevant enforcement organisations to be alerted.

Where there is credible evidence that a charge relates to a cloned vehicle, enforcement should be suspended while the matter is properly investigated.

Victims should not have to worry about escalating charges, debt collection letters or potential court proceedings while trying to establish that they are not responsible.

Of course, safeguards would be necessary.

We cannot simply allow motorists to escape legitimate penalties by claiming that their number plates have been cloned.

But there is an enormous difference between investigating a credible report of cloning and continuing to pursue someone for money without properly considering the evidence they have provided.

There is also a question of responsibility for the companies and authorities operating these camera systems.

If you choose to use automated technology to enforce charges, surely you should also accept responsibility for addressing the limitations of that technology.

You cannot enjoy all the financial and administrative benefits of automation while expecting innocent members of the public to deal with its shortcomings.

I would also like to see greater scrutiny of how easily criminals can obtain number plates.

There are already legal requirements governing the supply of registration plates, including checks on identity and entitlement to use the registration number.

But the continued prevalence of cloning raises questions about how effectively those requirements are being enforced.

Prevention must be part of the solution, not simply making it easier to report the crime after it has happened.

So, what should you do if you discover your number plate has been cloned?

First, report it to the police and obtain a crime reference number.

Second, notify the DVLA or confirm that it has been notified through the police reporting process.

Third, do not ignore any fines, parking charges or other demands you receive. Reporting the cloning does not automatically cancel them, and you must still comply with the relevant appeal deadlines.

Provide the issuing organisation with your crime reference number and any evidence demonstrating that the vehicle photographed is not yours.

Look carefully at the photographs. Differences in stickers, alloy wheels, bodywork, trim or other distinguishing features could help establish that the vehicle is a clone.

Finally, keep copies of all correspondence and evidence, as you may need them to challenge further demands.

But frankly, the fact that I need to provide motorists with this advice demonstrates exactly why the system needs reform.

An innocent motorist should not have to become a detective, a legal expert and an unpaid administrator simply because a criminal has copied their number plate.

The new reporting system is a welcome step forward, but the Government must now ensure that reporting the crime leads to meaningful protection from its consequences.

We need better coordination between the police, DVLA, local authorities and private parking companies.

We need clearer procedures for suspending disputed enforcement action.

And we need organisations to take greater responsibility for ensuring that the people they pursue for money are actually liable.

Because there is something fundamentally wrong with a system that can identify a registration number in seconds but can leave its innocent owner fighting for weeks or months to establish that they weren’t responsible.

The criminal has stolen your identity as a motorist. The least the system should do is ensure it doesn’t steal your time, your money and your peace of mind as well.

The technology used to pursue motorists has moved with the times. Isn’t it about time the protections afforded to innocent motorists did the same?

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Dean Dunham KC presents LBC's Consumer Hour every Sunday from 9pm-10pm.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

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