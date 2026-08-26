The number of house hunters is higher across every region in the UK for the first time in a year. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Home buyer activity has begun to pick up again following a summer lull, despite higher mortgage rates continuing to squeeze affordability, new analysis shows.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The number of people searching for homes to buy increased by 7% in the four weeks to August 16, compared with last year, property portal Zoopla found. The number of house hunters is higher across every region in the UK for the first time in a year – with the strongest levels of activity coming from the east and southeast of England, and Wales. Zoopla said the increase pointed to early signs of increased demand among potential buyers, but that it will take time for searches to translate to enquiries and sales. It comes as sellers have been continuing to list homes for sale on the platform, with the overall stock of properties up 5% on last year. However, the number of homes being newly listed for sale remains lower than last year, the analysis found. Read More: Child, seven, and her aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire near A66 crash site as two arrested on suspicion of murder Read More: Fall in mortgage arrears and home repossessions in ‘encouraging’ figures

Sellers have been continuing to list homes for sale on the platform, with the overall stock of properties up 5% on last year. Picture: Alamy