Elisha Brabin, 36, and her children Leo Brabin, 16, Ellis Brabin, eight, and seven-year-old Prudence Brabin died in the fire at their home in Bootle, Merseyside, in the early hours of Tuesday, September 22.

Elisha Brabin, 36, and her daughter Prudence, seven, were both killed in the fire. Picture: Merseyside Police

By StephenRigley

A fire which killed a mother and three children was caused by a lithium-ion battery, an investigation has found.

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Elisha Brabin, 36, and her children Leo Brabin, 16, Ellis Brabin, eight, and seven-year-old Prudence Brabin died in the fire at their home in Bootle, Merseyside, in the early hours of Tuesday, September 22. An investigation into the cause of the blaze found it was started by an electrical event which caused a lithium-ion battery to go into thermal runaway, a spokesman for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said. Thermal runaway occurs when the battery generates more heat than it can safely release, causing its temperature to rise rapidly and uncontrollably. Ms Brabin and her children were found in an upstairs bedroom by firefighters who were called to the home, on Stone Square, at about 3.45am.

Ellis Brabin, eight, died in the fire. Picture: Merseyside Police

Read More: 'Loved beyond measure': Family pay tribute to mum and three children who died in Merseyside house fire Read More: Woman and three children die after blaze rips through family home in Merseyside A fifth casualty was taken to hospital suffering from burns. Kev Johnson, head of prevention at MFRS, said: “This is a devastating incident, and our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the mother and children who lost their lives and those who were injured. “I would like to commend the efforts of our fire control staff and our fire crews, also working with NWAS colleagues, who made every effort to provide a different outcome, but sadly this was not the case due to the speed and intensity of the fire. “This tragedy highlights the very real risks posed by lithium-ion batteries, which we confirmed as the source of the fire.” The fire service has not confirmed what the battery was being used for, but they are often found in e-bikes and e-scooters. The service said there had been 150 fires linked to lithium-ion batteries in Merseyside between April 2023 and August 2026, and five fatalities linked to the batteries.

Leo Brabin, 16, died in the blaze. Picture: Merseyside Police