One person found dead in New Year’s Eve house fire
A person has died following a house fire in south-east Wales on New Year’s Eve.
Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire in Glenboi, Mountain Ash, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Nearby roads were closed and neighbours evacuated from their homes while firefighters worked at the scene.
One person was found dead inside the property.
The area has been cordoned off and the road will remain closed for some time as investigations continue.
A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said: “A joint investigation is currently under way between South Wales Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, with assistance from Rhondda Cynon Taff Council.
“A secure scene has been set up and crime scene and fire investigators will conduct their examinations once the structure is deemed safe.”