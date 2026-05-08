The Middle East conflict has caused a "greater degree of uncertainty to the outlook" leading to caution among homeowners

Annual house price growth halved in April compared with March, as rises in living costs have led to more caution among some households,. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

UK house prices fell for a second consecutive month in April due to caution around rising living costs, new figures have revealed.

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Halifax, which is part of Lloyds, Britain's biggest mortgage lender, revealed that average prices paid by first-time buyers are at their lowest levels seen so far this year. It comes as the economic effects caused by the Middle East war continue to squeeze households in the UK. The weakening in house price growth could present some opportunities for people looking to step on the property ladder. The average UK house price fell by 0.1% month on month in April, following a 0.5% decline in March, the bank said. Read more: Labour to be reduced to 10 members in ‘deeply’ disappointing Welsh elections Read more: After the local elections, the Grim Reaper has written to Labour and the Tories, they’re still ignoring it

The average UK house price fell by 0.1% month on month in April, following a 0.5% decline in March, Halifax said. Picture: Alamy

The decline took the average property value in April to £299,313. Annual growth in the price of a typical home halved to 0.4% in April, from 0.8% in March. Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Halifax, said: "After a strong start to the year, recent global developments have added a greater degree of uncertainty to the outlook. "In particular, higher energy prices have fed into inflation expectations, prompting markets to reassess the path for interest rates – a shift that has already pushed up borrowing costs for many buyers. "This understandably leads to more caution among some households, with the cost of living once again front of mind and extra thought being given to planned property moves. "Even so, the housing market continues to display the resilience that has been its hallmark in recent years. "While activity is likely to cool in the near term, the underlying picture remains one of relative stability, supported by wage growth that continues to outpace house price inflation."

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages, at Halifax, said: “After a strong start to the year, recent global developments have added a greater degree of uncertainty to the outlook.". Picture: PA

Ms Bryden added: "A slower pace of house price growth may be disappointing news for existing homeowners. "However, for those looking to step onto the property ladder, stable prices are helpful, even if higher mortgage rates mean affordability remains stretched." The North East saw prices rise by 4.5% over the year while the North West recorded annual house price growth of 3.4%. However, Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: "If you’re considering pausing a purchase in the hope that prices keep dropping, it’s worth bearing in mind that future movements in the market are never guaranteed. "While prices have fallen this month, the Bank of England figures show mortgage approvals for purchases rose in February and March, so we could still see this feed through into an uptick in buyers and rising prices again."

The Middle East conflict has sent cost of living prices surging. Picture: Alamy

Nathan Emerson, chief executive officer of property professionals’ body Propertymark, added: "The rate of inflation remains a key concern for many people, especially as there is widespread speculation that the Bank of England may potentially need to implement measured base rate increases over the coming months to best regulate potential future financial instability. "There will likely be a sense of anxiety across the summer months, especially for those with tracker mortgage products, and with mortgage deals that are due to expire. "It will be important for people to investigate what new mortgage products might be available to them and to make plans to help navigate around any increased expenditures."