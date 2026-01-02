Experts have partially blamed hesitation around the Budget for the fall

House prices saw a surprise fall in December, according to Nationwide Building Society. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

House prices saw an unexpected slump of 0.4 per cent in December, according to new figures.

The surprise fall meant the overall property costs finished 2025 just 0.6 per cent higher than they were one year ago. According to Nationwide Building Society, the average price stood at £271,068 meaning a British home was worth less in the month of December than in the previous eight months. In 2025 as a whole, prices edged up by 0.6 per cent, a £1,642 rise, and reached the highest point this year in May at £273,427 which was almost 1 per cent higher than where they finished the year. Read more: Body of man, 67, recovered after search for missing group who got into difficulty in sea Read more: Travel chaos expected as arctic blast sees snow and ice warnings upgraded across the UK

Prices fell by 0.4 per cent in December, taking them to £271,068 on average. Picture: Nationwide

However, some areas of the country still saw their house prices rise by nearly ten per cent. Prices in the north west of England and Wales are up 3.2 per cent and three per cent respectively, but prices in East Anglia were down 0.8 per cent when comparing the final three months of this year with the last three months of 2024. Property experts say the price slump could have been due to uncertainty and nerves around the Budget in November. Sales that completed in December would likely have been agreed in the weeks and months before Rachel Reeves announced her speech, when the market slowed and buyers were able to negotiate big discounts. Chief economist at Nationwide, Robert Gardner, said: "With price growth well below the rate of earnings growth and a steady decline in mortgage rates, affordability constraints eased somewhat, helping to underpin buyer demand. "Indeed, the first-time buyer share of house purchase activity was above the long run average."

The slump has been partially blamed by the Budget. Picture: Alamy