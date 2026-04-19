The rise comes amid slower spring growth, as higher mortgage rates linked to the Iran conflict and increased supply limit price gains across much of the market.

Average house prices increased by nearly £3,000 month-on-month in April. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

The average price tag on a home increased by nearly £3,000 month-on-month in April, according to a property website, Rightmove.

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But the 0.8% monthly rise in the typical asking price was lower than the long-term average increase of 1.2% seen in the month of April, the company said. Across Britain, the average asking price in April is £373,971, which is £2,929 higher than the previous month. Increased mortgage rates and strong competition among sellers to find a buyer are limiting new seller asking price growth this spring, with the number of homes for sale at an 11-year high for the time of year, Rightmove said. Read More: Drivers walking and cycling more amid rising fuel prices Read More: Starmer would have blocked Mandelson over vetting failure, says Lammy

The 0.8% monthly rise in the typical asking price was lower than the long-term average in April. Picture: Alamy

Buyer demand has held up relatively stronger among first-time buyers, it said, suggesting that higher mortgage rates are not putting off new potential first-time buyers from making inquiries. But it said price growth in April has been mainly driven by higher-priced, “top of the ladder” homes with four bedrooms or more, where some buyers are cash purchasers and are less sensitive to increased borrowing costs. Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “With mortgage rates remaining elevated due to the war in Iran, it’s not a surprise that price growth is proving strongest in parts of the market less exposed to higher borrowing costs." “Across Great Britain, Scotland stands out as an example of resilience, with average prices rising by over 4%. Lower average asking prices and a faster home-buying process continue to support price growth in the Scottish market. “However, for most of the market, the combination of rising mortgage rates and the number of homes for sale being at its highest level for the time of year over a decade, means that competitive pricing is crucial for sellers this spring.”

The average asking price in April is £2,929 higher than the previous month, according to Rightmove. Picture: Alamy

Matt Smith, a mortgage expert at Rightmove, said: “At the start of the year there was growing optimism that (the Bank of England) base rate would continue to fall, but that picture has shifted following the conflict in Iran.” He added: “The initial shock appears to have passed, with mortgage rates stabilising over the past couple of weeks, but they remain elevated. Several lenders have made mortgage rate reductions in the past week following falls in swap rates, which are used by lenders to price mortgages. Marc von Grundherr, director of Benham and Reeves, said: “The combination of heightened geopolitical uncertainty and the increase in mortgage rates has understandably caused some buyers to pause for thought, particularly across the higher end of the market where affordability is already stretched". “However, what we’ve seen is not a collapse in confidence, but a more cautious and considered approach from both buyers and sellers.” He added: “London is often one of the last markets to turn, but when momentum does begin to build it tends to do so strongly.

Research from property firm Hamptons said that rental price growth on newly-let homes accelerated in March. Picture: Alamy